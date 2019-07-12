Staff picks are in for the first of three events this weekend. ONE Championship: Master of Destiny takes place Friday morning from the Axiata Arena. The card is headlined by a kickboxing bout between Giorgio Petrosyan and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. For MMA purposes, the main fight on the card is a strawweight battle between Angela Lee and Michelle Nicolini.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Staff Records after UFC 239
- Michael DeSantis: 151-77
2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78
2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78
4. Brian Gerson: 145-83
5. Mike Skytte: 142-86
6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91
6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70
8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83
8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87
10. Patrick Auger: 128-93
11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90
12. Ash Camyab: 122-90
13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26
14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34
15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9
16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9
Bozhena Antoniyar (2-1) vs. Bi Nguyen (5-3)
Jeremy Brand: Antoniyar via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Nguyen via UD
Michael DeSantis: Nguyen via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Nguyen via UD
Ed Gallo: Nguyen via UD
Brian Gerson: Nguyen via UD
Matt Bricker: Nguyen via UD
Connor Deitrich: Nguyen via UD
Ash Camyab: Nguyen via UD
Frazer Krohn: Nguyen via UD
Ryan Fortune: Nguyen via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Nguyen via UD
Staff picking Antoniyar: 1
Staff picking Nguyen: 11
Troy Worthen (2-0) vs. Rui Chen (7-0)
Jeremy Brand: Chen via UD
Mike Skytte: Chen via UD
Michael DeSantis: Chen via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Worthen via UD
Ed Gallo: Chen via UD
Brian Gerson: Worthen via UD
Matt Bricker: Chen via UD
Connor Deitrich: Chen via UD
Ash Camyab: Chen via UD
Frazer Krohn: Chen via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Fortune: Worthen via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Chen via UD
Staff picking Worthen: 3
Staff picking Chen: 9
Abro Fernandes (7-1) vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (14-2)
Jeremy Brand: Mangat via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Mangat via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Mangat via Round 1 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Mangat via UD
Ed Gallo: Mangat via UD
Brian Gerson: Mangat via UD
Matt Bricker: Mangat via Round 1 TKO
Connor Deitrich: Mangat via Round 2 TKO
Ash Camyab: Mangat via UD
Frazer Krohn: Mangat via SD
Ryan Fortune: Mangat via Round 2 TKO
McKenzie Guardiero: Mangat via Round 1 KO
Staff picking Fernandes: 0
Staff picking Mangat: 12
Ev Ting (16-6) vs. Daichi Abe (6-3)
Jeremy Brand: Ting via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Abe via SD
Michael DeSantis: Abe via Round 2 TKO
Mitch Banuelos: Abe via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Abe via UD
Brian Gerson: Ting via UD
Matt Bricker: Abe via UD
Connor Deitrich: Ting via UD
Ash Camyab: Ting via UD
Frazer Krohn: Abe via UD
Ryan Fortune: Abe via Round 1 TKO
McKenzie Guardiero: Ting via UD
Staff picking Ting: 5
Staff picking Abe: 7
Angela Lee (9-1) vs. Michelle Nicolini (5-2)
Jeremy Brand: Lee via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Lee via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD
Mitch Banuelos: Lee via UD
Ed Gallo: Lee via UD
Brian Gerson: Lee via UD
Matt Bricker: Lee via UD
Connor Deitrich: Lee via UD
Ash Camyab: Lee via UD
Frazer Krohn: Lee via UD
Ryan Fortune: Lee via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Lee via UD
Staff picking Lee: 12
Staff picking Nicolini: 0
