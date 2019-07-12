SINGAPORE – MAY 18: Angela Lee of Singapore (R) fights Mei Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s Atomweight World Championship bout during ONE Championship: Unstoppable Dreams at Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Staff picks are in for the first of three events this weekend. ONE Championship: Master of Destiny takes place Friday morning from the Axiata Arena. The card is headlined by a kickboxing bout between Giorgio Petrosyan and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. For MMA purposes, the main fight on the card is a strawweight battle between Angela Lee and Michelle Nicolini.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after UFC 239

Michael DeSantis: 151-77

2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78

2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78

4. Brian Gerson: 145-83

5. Mike Skytte: 142-86

6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91

6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70

8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83

8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87

10. Patrick Auger: 128-93

11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90

12. Ash Camyab: 122-90

13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26

14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34

15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9

Bozhena Antoniyar (2-1) vs. Bi Nguyen (5-3)

Jeremy Brand: Antoniyar via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Nguyen via UD

Michael DeSantis: Nguyen via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Nguyen via UD

Ed Gallo: Nguyen via UD

Brian Gerson: Nguyen via UD

Matt Bricker: Nguyen via UD

Connor Deitrich: Nguyen via UD

Ash Camyab: Nguyen via UD

Frazer Krohn: Nguyen via UD

Ryan Fortune: Nguyen via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Nguyen via UD

Staff picking Antoniyar: 1

Staff picking Nguyen: 11

Troy Worthen (2-0) vs. Rui Chen (7-0)

Jeremy Brand: Chen via UD

Mike Skytte: Chen via UD

Michael DeSantis: Chen via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Worthen via UD

Ed Gallo: Chen via UD

Brian Gerson: Worthen via UD

Matt Bricker: Chen via UD

Connor Deitrich: Chen via UD

Ash Camyab: Chen via UD

Frazer Krohn: Chen via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Worthen via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Chen via UD

Staff picking Worthen: 3

Staff picking Chen: 9

Abro Fernandes (7-1) vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (14-2)

Jeremy Brand: Mangat via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Mangat via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Mangat via Round 1 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Mangat via UD

Ed Gallo: Mangat via UD

Brian Gerson: Mangat via UD

Matt Bricker: Mangat via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Mangat via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Mangat via UD

Frazer Krohn: Mangat via SD

Ryan Fortune: Mangat via Round 2 TKO

McKenzie Guardiero: Mangat via Round 1 KO

Staff picking Fernandes: 0

Staff picking Mangat: 12

Ev Ting (16-6) vs. Daichi Abe (6-3)

Jeremy Brand: Ting via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Abe via SD

Michael DeSantis: Abe via Round 2 TKO

Mitch Banuelos: Abe via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Abe via UD

Brian Gerson: Ting via UD

Matt Bricker: Abe via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ting via UD

Ash Camyab: Ting via UD

Frazer Krohn: Abe via UD

Ryan Fortune: Abe via Round 1 TKO

McKenzie Guardiero: Ting via UD

Staff picking Ting: 5

Staff picking Abe: 7

Angela Lee (9-1) vs. Michelle Nicolini (5-2)

Jeremy Brand: Lee via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Lee via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD

Mitch Banuelos: Lee via UD

Ed Gallo: Lee via UD

Brian Gerson: Lee via UD

Matt Bricker: Lee via UD

Connor Deitrich: Lee via UD

Ash Camyab: Lee via UD

Frazer Krohn: Lee via UD

Ryan Fortune: Lee via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Lee via UD

Staff picking Lee: 12

Staff picking Nicolini: 0

