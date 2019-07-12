MMASucka staff picks are in for Bellator 224 taking place tonight, July 12 from the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The four-fight main card will begin at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm ET) on Paramount Network or DAZN. This weekend’s staff picks come with a triple-header, featuring this morning’s ONE Championship: Master of Destiny; view those here. Tomorrow afternoon will see the third part of our weekend’s picks with UFC Fight Night 155.
THE FIGHTS
Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd will look to defend her belt against undefeated challenger Olga Rubin in the night’s main event. Canada’s Budd has won ten straight following a 2-2 run in Strikeforce, suffering only two defeats to Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. She captured the vacant featherweight belt over Marloes Coenen by technical knockout in 2017 and has backed it up with two victories since. Her opponent, Rubin, made her mixed martial arts debut inside the Bellator cage in November of 2016. Five-straight wins since including recent decisions over Cindy Dandois and Iony Razafiarison have propelled her to her first title shot in only a sub-three year professional run.
In tonight’s co-main event, former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho looks to snap a two-fight skid against former RFA welterweight champion Chidi Njokuani. Also on the main card includes a fight between flyweights Kristina Williams and Juliana Velasquez and a welterweight match-up with former three-time NCAA Division I national champion Ed Ruth battling former Pancrase, RIZIN, and UFC veteran Kiichi Kunimoto.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our staff picks for Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin for below.
Staff Records after UFC 239:
- Michael DeSantis: 151-77
2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78
2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78
4. Brian Gerson: 145-83
5. Mike Skytte: 142-86
6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91
6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70
8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83
8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87
10. Patrick Auger: 128-93
11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90
12. Ash Camyab: 122-90
13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26
14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34
15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9
16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9
Ed Ruth (6-1) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Ruth via UD
Mike Skytte: Kunimoto via Round 1 TKO
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Ruth via UD
Ryan Wagner: N/A
Mitchell Banuelos: Ruth via UD
Ed Gallo: Kunimoto via Round 2 TKO
Brian Gerson: Ruth via Round 3 TKO
Matt Bricker: Ruth via UD
Connor Deitrich: Ruth via UD
Patrick Auger: Ruth via Round 1 TKO
Ash Camyab: Ruth via UD
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Ruth via Round 2 SUB
Matheus Costa: N/A
Ryan Fortune: Ruth via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Ruth via Round 2 SUB
Staff picking Ruth: 11
Staff picking Kunimoto: 2
Kristina Williams (3-1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (8-0)
Jeremy Brand: Williams via UD
Mike Skytte: Velasquez via SD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Velasquez via UD
Ryan Wagner: N/A
Mitchell Banuelos: Velasquez via UD
Ed Gallo: Williams via UD
Brian Gerson: Williams via UD
Matt Bricker: Velasquez via Round 2 SUB
Connor Deitrich: Velasquez via UD
Patrick Auger: Williams via UD
Ash Camyab: Williams via UD
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Williams via UD
Matheus Costa: N/A
Ryan Fortune: Velasquez via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Velasquez via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Williams: 6
Staff picking Velasquez: 7
Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs. Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Njokuani via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Wagner: N/A
Mitchell Banuelos: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO
Ed Gallo: Carvalho via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO
Matt Bricker: Njokuani via UD
Connor Deitrich: Carvalho via UD
Patrick Auger: Carvalho via UD
Ash Camyab: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO
Matheus Costa: N/A
Ryan Fortune: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO
McKenzie Guardiero: Carvalho via UD
Staff picking Carvalho: 11
Staff picking Njokuani: 2
Julia Budd (12-2) vs. Olga Rubin (6-0)
Jeremy Brand: Budd via UD
Mike Skytte: Budd via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Budd via UD
Ryan Wagner: N/A
Mitchell Banuelos: Budd via UD
Ed Gallo: Budd via Round 3 TKO
Brian Gerson: Budd via UD
Matt Bricker: Budd via UD
Connor Deitrich: Budd via UD
Patrick Auger: Budd via UD
Ash Camyab: Budd via UD
Ryan Hobbs: N/A
Andrew Benjamin: N/A
Frazer Krohn: Budd via UD
Matheus Costa: N/A
Ryan Fortune: Budd via UD
McKenzie Guardiero: Budd via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Budd: 13
Staff picking Rubin: 0
FEATURED IMAGE:
Rafael Carvalho (left) and Chidi Njokuani (right) face-off ahead of their Bellator 224 fight taking place Friday, July 12th from the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma (photo credits to Bellator MMA on Facebook)
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 224 Staff Picks