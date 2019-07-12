Rafael Carvalho (left) and Chidi Njokuani (right) face-off ahead of their Bellator 224 fight taking place Friday, July 12th from the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma (photo credits to Bellator MMA on Facebook)

MMASucka staff picks are in for Bellator 224 taking place tonight, July 12 from the Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The four-fight main card will begin at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm ET) on Paramount Network or DAZN. This weekend’s staff picks come with a triple-header, featuring this morning’s ONE Championship: Master of Destiny; view those here. Tomorrow afternoon will see the third part of our weekend’s picks with UFC Fight Night 155.

Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd will look to defend her belt against undefeated challenger Olga Rubin in the night’s main event. Canada’s Budd has won ten straight following a 2-2 run in Strikeforce, suffering only two defeats to Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. She captured the vacant featherweight belt over Marloes Coenen by technical knockout in 2017 and has backed it up with two victories since. Her opponent, Rubin, made her mixed martial arts debut inside the Bellator cage in November of 2016. Five-straight wins since including recent decisions over Cindy Dandois and Iony Razafiarison have propelled her to her first title shot in only a sub-three year professional run.

In tonight’s co-main event, former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho looks to snap a two-fight skid against former RFA welterweight champion Chidi Njokuani. Also on the main card includes a fight between flyweights Kristina Williams and Juliana Velasquez and a welterweight match-up with former three-time NCAA Division I national champion Ed Ruth battling former Pancrase, RIZIN, and UFC veteran Kiichi Kunimoto.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after UFC 239:

Michael DeSantis: 151-77

2T. Ed Gallo: 150-78

2T. Connor Deitrich: 150-78

4. Brian Gerson: 145-83

5. Mike Skytte: 142-86

6T. Jeremy Brand: 137-91

6T. Ryan Wagner: 137-70

8T. Mitchell Banuelos: 130-83

8T. Matt Bricker: 130-87

10. Patrick Auger: 128-93

11T. Justin Pierrot: 123-90

12. Ash Camyab: 122-90

13. Frazer Krohn: 39-26

14. Ryan Hobbs: 36-34

15. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

16. Ryan Fortune: 15-9

Ed Ruth (6-1) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Ruth via UD

Mike Skytte: Kunimoto via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Ruth via UD

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Ruth via UD

Ed Gallo: Kunimoto via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Ruth via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ruth via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ruth via UD

Patrick Auger: Ruth via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Ruth via UD

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Ruth via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Ruth via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Ruth via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Ruth: 11

Staff picking Kunimoto: 2

Kristina Williams (3-1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (8-0)

Jeremy Brand: Williams via UD

Mike Skytte: Velasquez via SD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Velasquez via UD

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Velasquez via UD

Ed Gallo: Williams via UD

Brian Gerson: Williams via UD

Matt Bricker: Velasquez via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Velasquez via UD

Patrick Auger: Williams via UD

Ash Camyab: Williams via UD

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Williams via UD

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Velasquez via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Velasquez via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Williams: 6

Staff picking Velasquez: 7

Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs. Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Njokuani via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Carvalho via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Njokuani via UD

Connor Deitrich: Carvalho via UD

Patrick Auger: Carvalho via UD

Ash Camyab: Carvalho via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Carvalho via Round 1 TKO

McKenzie Guardiero: Carvalho via UD

Staff picking Carvalho: 11

Staff picking Njokuani: 2

Julia Budd (12-2) vs. Olga Rubin (6-0)

Jeremy Brand: Budd via UD

Mike Skytte: Budd via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Budd via UD

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Budd via UD

Ed Gallo: Budd via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Budd via UD

Matt Bricker: Budd via UD

Connor Deitrich: Budd via UD

Patrick Auger: Budd via UD

Ash Camyab: Budd via UD

Ryan Hobbs: N/A

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Budd via UD

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Budd via UD

McKenzie Guardiero: Budd via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Budd: 13

Staff picking Rubin: 0

