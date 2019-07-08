Photo courtesy of 247 Fighting Championships

247 Fighting Championships have announced another amateur fight for their upcoming fight card, Brawl in the Burgh. Pittsburgh’s Meghan Williams will be taking on North Carolina’s Katie Perez in what is the third announced women’s bout on the card. The fight between Williams and Perez will take place at atomweight.

Meghan Williams

For the fifth time in her amateur MMA career, Meghan Williams will be fighting in front of a hometown Pittsburgh crowd. Previously fighting for Pittsburgh’s Pinnacle FC, Williams is looking to leave a lasting impression on the 247 FC crowd. Fighting out of Stout Training, Williams enters this fight with a career record of 2-3. She is looking to build on the momentum gained from a first round armbar victory last December. After a six month layoff, Williams is looking to stay in the win column and improve to a .500 record in front of a hometown crowd.

Katie Perez

Fighting out of Team Phoenix in North Carolina, Katie Perez enters her fight at Brawl in the Burgh with a career record of 3-1. Two of her three career victories have come by way of submission. With three of her fights taking place in Wisconsin, Perez is ranked as the third best pound-for-pound female fighter in the state. This fight will be a very quick turnaround for Perez, as it will come four weeks after her most recent fight. Fighting for the first time in Pittsburgh, Perez will be looking to make sure the 247 crowd remembers her name.

