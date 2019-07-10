HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 22: Manny Bermudez celebrates after his submission victory over Davey Grant of England in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Barclaycard Arena on July 22, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

With just over a month to go until UFC 241, the UFC added another exciting fight to the card. Undefeated Manny Bermudez will step into the cage against the recently signed Casey Kenney. Today on social media, Bermudez confirmed the matchup, which was first reported by MMA Junkie, shortly after the news came out Bermudez himself broke the news on his social media.

Former LFA 2 Division Champion

Casey Kenney is coming off his UFC debut where he earned a unanimous decision win over Ray Borg. He earned this win just 8 days after a win at LFA 62. Fighting out of the MMA Lab in Arizona the former LFA bantamweight and flyweight champion will look to push the pace of the fight from the start to be able to secure his second UFC victory.

Kenney posses a formidable ground game having submitted four of his opponents in victory. The Arizona fighter showed a good wrestling acumen in his UFC debut. It is quite possible Kenney represents the toughest challenge in the grappling department Manny Bermudez has seen during his time with the UFC.

Undefeated Boston Fighter

Manny Bermudez steps back into the octagon after an impressive first-round submission victory back in February of 2019. The South Shore Sportfighting product dominated competition thus far into his UFC career. His promotional record sits at 3-0, all of which came inside the first round by dazzling submission. Conventional wisdom would say that Bermudez needs to the ground where he can use his adept grappling.

Overall, he has 11 submission victories in his fourteen wins. Those submissions will be put on display inside the UFC cage as well as in a grappling super-fight taking place June 13th. Bermudez takes on another UFC fighter in Devin Powell for the grappling super-fight. ‘The Bermudez Triangle’ steps up two weight divisions to meet Powell at Cage Titans: Combat Card.

