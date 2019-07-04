Photo courtesy of KSW MMA

With two months to go until the biggest KSW card of the year, KSW 50 has added another title fight with champion Phil De Fries defending his crown against the KSW newcomer and former UFC veteran, Damian Grabowski. The monumental event can be seen live Saturday September 14, 2019 on ksw.tv all around the world.

Heavyweight Crown on the Line at KSW 50

Champion Phil De Fries is never one to back down from a challenger. KSW is giving him another very hard task. New to KSW but a veteran of the sport, Damian Grabowski, will step up to the plate to take the next crack at the current champion. De Fries will look to improve his KSW record to 4-0. Grabowski will look for his second victory in as many tries.

Phil De Fries

De Fries is coming off of a huge victory in a bout to arguably decide the organization’s top fighter. With his victory over light heavyweight champion, Tomasz Narkun at KSW 47, De Fries silenced any remaining critics and is now set to take on anyone will to be locked in a cage with him. He will also be looking for his sixth win in a row. With that he will continue to stake his claim as one of the best heavyweights in the world today.

Damian Grabowski

Grabowski had an impressive organizational debut defeating former champion Karol Bedorf at KSW 49. The former UFC veteran will be looking for his 23rd victory and will also look to use every once of that experience. The “Polish Pitbull” has the skill and experience to pull off what many would consider to be an upset and become the new KSW heavyweight king. With his last five victories coming by finish, Grabowski can end the bout at any point.

So far we are one for one in the KSW 50 matchmaker prediction article. Look for the bouts to continue to be reeled off as we approach closer to the historic 50th event.

