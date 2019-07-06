Photo Courtesy of Battlefield Fight League

BFL 62 will be the first Battlefield Fight League event held at the World Champion Club in Richmond, British Columbia. We will have BFL 62 results for you all evening long.

The all amateur event will feature a battle in the featherweight division, as Titan MMA’s Jason Giroux takes on Ozhan Yalcin. Both fighters are 0-1 inside the BFL cage and will look to take a step in the right direction. Giroux comes from the 10th Planet system and has tested his grappling skills inside the BFL cage, and has also shown off his kickboxing skills. Yalcin comes from a wrestling background and will look to control Giroux on the canvas in order to get the job done.

Also featured on the card is FKP MMA product Maria Demers, who will be making her MMA debut against heavy-handed American Meral Jobes.

Check out full BFL 62 results below.

MAIN CARD

Oguzhan Yalcin (0-1) vs. Jason Giroux (0-1)

Phil Lauzon (2-2) vs Navid Mirzaei (3-6)

Meral Jobes (2-0) vs Maria Demers (0-0)

Aaron Holmes (2-2) vs David Korzinski (1-0)

KICKBOXING

Jay Palafox (1-2) vs Ethan McKenna (1-0)

Nil Dultra (0-2) vs Flint Radatzke (1-2)

Antony Vo (0-0) vs Carson Le (0-1)

Marwan Jaffer (1-0) vs Kaylan Rae (1-0)

Noah O’Sullivan (0-0) vs F. Shanahan-Dover (0-0)

Hendav Mohammed (0-0) vs Komron Akhmedov (0-0)

