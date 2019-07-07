Former UFC heavyweight Arjan Bhullar will make his ONE Championship debut against Mauro Cerilli on August 2 in Manila, Philippines.

The fight was announced on Twitter by Cerebral Vigilante, with ONE Championship recently confirming the bout.

Bhullar (9-1) won three of his four Octagon outings. His lone blemish was a submission loss against Adam Wieczorek. The Richmond, British Columbia native earned victories over Luis Henrique, Marcelo Golm and most recently Juan Adams.

Cerilli (13-3) lost his ONE promotional debut in a title fight against Brandon Vera. However, in his sophomore bout was able to pick up a first-round finish against Alain Ngalani.

Both fighters were champions for previous promotions, Bhullar with B.C. based Battlefield Fight League and Cerilli with Cage Warriors.

ONE: Dawn of Heroes goes down on August 2 from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The main event is a battle between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and superstar Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Also on the card are Eddie Alvarez taking on Eduard Folayang, as well as Demetrious Johnson vs. Tatsumitsu Wada.

