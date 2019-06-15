[embedded content]

The Sports Emmy nominated “UFC 25 Years in Short” is now available on YouTube and not exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. It was originally released in 2018 and features 25 short films to celebrate the promotions 25-year anniversary.

The 17th film in the series was entitled, “WORTH THE WAIT: The Story of Daniel Cormier.”

In 2009, Daniel Cormier transitioned from Olympic Wrestler to MMA rookie, launching a second act in combat sports and difficult journey to the top of UFC.

Cormier (22-1, 1NC) has gone on to have major accomplishments in his Octagon career. Those include becoming a two-division champion. Holding belts in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

The two blemishes on Cormier’s rap sheet come at the hands of Jon Jones. In 2015, after going 2-0 as a light heavyweight, the AKA product took on Jones and lost via unanimous decision.

Jones was stripped of his title, and Cormier was granted a vacant title shot against Anthony Johnson. DC choked out “Rumble” in the third round and went on to defend that belt two more times.

The successful title defenses set up a rematch with Jones. Once again Jones had Cormier’s number. Earning a third-round knockout victory, however, the California State Athletic Commission overturned the decision and ruled the fight a no-contest due to a failed drug test.

In 2018, Cormier returned to heavyweight and defeated Stipe Miocic via first-round knockout to be crowned the two-division champion.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: WORTH THE WAIT: The Story of Daniel Cormier