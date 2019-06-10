Musical choices can tell us a lot about a fighter. UFC 238 had some phenomenal walkout songs throughout the card, it’s great seeing fighters ”dance” their way to the octagon.

MMASucka’s own walkout consultant Justin Pierrot advised on potential UFC 238 walkout songs before the card. Let’s see what the fighters ultimately decided on. So let’s turn up the volume.

[Joanne Calderwood]

[embedded content]

[Katlyn Chookagian]

Katlyn Chookagian had to bounce back from a split decision loss in her last fight. She got the win and as a result she now wants a piece of the flyweight champion.

MUSIC CHOICE : DANGEROUS

[embedded content]

[Grigory Popov]

[embedded content]

[Eddie Wineland]

Eddie Wineland lost his last two fights. Therefore the pressure was massive going in to the second fight of the night. However managed to get a good finish.

Also he mentioned that the mustache is still alive.

MUSIC CHOICE : CLOSE TO HOME

[embedded content]

[Bevon Lewis]

[embedded content]

[Darren Stewart]

Another player that lost his last fight. Nevertheless, Stewart managed to handle that pressure inside the octagon.

As a result he is now back to winning ways.

MUSIC CHOICE : SELF-ASSURED

[embedded content]

[Angela Hill]

[embedded content]

[Yan Xiaonan]

Yan Xiaonan improves her UFC record to 4-0 with a win over veteran Angela Hill. She had all judges convinced!

MUSIC CHOICE : LOCAL

[embedded content]

[Ricardo Lamas]

[embedded content]

[Calvin Kattar]

That was the second finish in a row now for Calvin Kattar. As a result he improves his record to 4-1 in the UFC.

That boxing by Kattar is special and powerful!

MUSIC CHOICE : FORWARD PRESSURE

[embedded content]

[Karolina Kowalkiewicz]

[embedded content]

[Alexa Grasso]

Losing your last fight is difficult, but Alexa Grasso bounced back with a solid performance. She is just 25 years old and is fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Keep your eyes open for this special talent. Most likely we will see Grasso later this year when the UFC returns to Mexico.

MUSIC CHOICE : CONCENTRATED

[embedded content]

[Pedro Muhnoz]

[embedded content]

[Aljemain Sterling]

That’s four wins in his four last fights. Sterling looks better than ever and is now looking for a title shot.

MUSIC CHOICE : PASSIONATE

[embedded content]

[Nina Ansaroff]

[embedded content]

[Tatiana Suarez]

Still undefeated is wrestling sensation Suarez. She improves her MMA record to 8-0 and is now looking for a fight with strawweight champion Jessica Andradé. However, she is not the only one.

MUSIC CHOICE : FESTIVE

[embedded content]

[Tai Tuivasa]

[embedded content]

[Blagoy Ivanov]

Opening the main card is not an easy task. Ivanov managed to get a big win in a very stacked heavyweight division and as a result he improves his UFC record to 2-1.

MUSIC CHOICE : NATIONAL

[embedded content]

[Jimmy Rivera]

[embedded content]

[Petr Yan]

This Russian phenom is not even a year into his UFC career and already has 5 wins to move forward with. How can you deny this man?

All he wants is a title shot which is very much deserved.

MUSIC CHOICE : MEANINGFUL

[embedded content]

[Donald Cerrone]

[embedded content]

[Tony Ferguson]

Another classic Tony Ferguson walkout song. The same one as he chose against Anthony Pettis. It is always a party when Ferguson enters the octagon.

The people’s champ! In other words, give this man a title shot!

MUSIC CHOICE : PRESENT

[embedded content]

[Jessica Eye]

[embedded content]

[Valentina Shevchenko]

The 125 pound division is the perfect weight class for Shevchenko. Her performance was stunning. Who will stop this incredible force?

Above all, this is how you defend your belt with pride.

MUSIC CHOICE : TRADITIONAL

[embedded content]

[Marlon Moraes]

[embedded content]

[Henry Cejudo]

What a way to end the main event of the evening. This Olympic wrestler is a true competitor. Henry Cejudo beats Marlon Moraes and as a result he is now the fourth double champ in UFC history. What will happen with the flyweight division?

It’s all in Cejudo’s music. THE SHOW MUST GO ON.

MUSIC CHOICE : UNSTOPPABLE.

[embedded content]

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Walkout Songs UFC 238