The rumor mills have been swirling since the beginning of the year. Well, the rumors were true. The pinnacle combat sports promotion, UFC will be returning to Vancouver in September.

Tapology was the first to post the date of the event at Rogers Arena, however, it was still just speculation. On Saturday night, following UFC 238, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the promotion would return to Canada’s west coast during the post-fight press conference (34:40 mark)

The last time the UFC brought the Octagon to British Columbia was for UFC on FOX 21 in 2016. The main event featured a welterweight battle between Demian Maia and Carlos Condit. Also on the card was a featherweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Charles Oliveira.

The folks in Vancouver have been treated to UFC events on four occasions — UFC 115, UFC 131, UFC 174 and the aforementioned UFC on FOX 21.

According to Taplogy the event would take place on September 14, 2019 and would be UFC on ESPN+ 16.