UFC 238 was a tremendous fight card, filled with plenty of wars and devastating knockouts. Every time a card of this caliber takes place, there is bound to be a shake-up in the UFC rankings. This was no different for UFC 238, as the aftermath of the event has seen several fighters move into great positions to keep climbing their respective divisions.

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar has been one of our favorites here at MMASucka, and for good reasons. His devastating knockout of former title challenger Ricardo Lamas showed exactly why we feel he is so underrated. His boxing is incredible, as he is probably the second best boxer in a division full of incredible stand up fighters. Kattar was the biggest mover in the UFC rankings following UFC 238. He moved from 15 all the way up to the number nine in the featherweight rankings. This puts Kattar in a good spot to challenge the bigger names in the division, and start a climb towards a title shot. A fight with Jeremy Stephens would be guaranteed violence and would allow a bigger audience to see Kattar’s incredible boxing.

Petr Yan

One of the fastest rising stars in all of MMA, Petr “No Mercy” Yan is finally starting to get noticed by the masses. The Russian boxer is without a doubt one of the top few fighters in the best division in the UFC. His impressive decision victory over Jimmie Rivera moved Yan up to number four from the number nine spot in the 135 pound division. After the fight, No Mercy called for a title shot. Yan will likely be one fight away, as Aljamain Sterling will probably challenge new bantamweight king Henry Cejudo. Now 5-0 in the UFC in less than a year, Yan is on the brink of becoming a title challenger, and definitely has the skills to potentially win the bantamweight championship.

Other Movers

Several other fighters saw their ranking change as a result of their performance at UFC 238. Sterling moved up a spot to number two for his victory over Pedro Munhoz, who dropped one spot to number five. Blagoy Ivanov moved up from 13 to 11 for his decision victory over Tai Tuivasa, who fell one spot to number 12 in the heavyweight rankings. Alexa Grasso looked incredible in her fight, as she jumped two spots to number 11 in the strawweight rankings following her victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Finally, Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff stayed at number two and three, respectively, in the 115 pound division following their fight, which Suarez won via unanimous decision.

