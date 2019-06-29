UFC on ESPN 3 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 28: (L-R) Francis Ngannou of Cameroon and Junior Dos Santos of Brazil face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Target Center on June 28, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the third time for UFC on ESPN 3. The main event features an important fight in the heavyweight division. Searching for another shot at the heavyweight title, Francis Ngannou will look to take out another former champion, Junior dos Santos. Ngannou’s current win streak sits at two straight entering this fight. He holds two consecutive KO/TKO victories in his last two bouts, defeating Curtis Blaydes and former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez.

Dos Santos enters this fight on a three fight win streak. That win streak consists of wins over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Blagoy Ivanov. His most recent outing was in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146 when he took on former title challenger, Derrick Lewis. He tired Lewis out and finished him in the second round to earn him a number one contender fight with Ngannou. A win could grant him another title shot against the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title fight, as Daniel Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic.

Minneapolis gets another title eliminator in the night’s co-main event, this time in the flyweight division. Former flyweight title challenger, Joseph Benavidez, currently holds a win over now-champion Henry Cejudo, before he won the title. Benavidez will look to earn another fight with Cejudo with a win over number one contender, Jussier Formiga. The pair have met once before, back in 2013 at UFC Fight Night 28. Benavidez took the win that night as he defeated Formiga in the first round by TKO. If Formiga can get a win back against Benavidez, it would earn him his first title shot in the UFC. Meanwhile, Benavidez will look to earn third shot at gold and make the score 2-0 over Formiga.

UFC on ESPN 3 Results

Kicking off the main card will be a fight in the light heavyweight division. An alum of Dana White’s Contender Series, Alonzo Menifield will make his second walk to the octagon as he takes on Scotland’s Paul Craig. Next up, two lightweights enter the octagon as Drew Dober looks to get a win over Marco Polo Reyes. Both men enter that fight having lost their most recent outing. It stays in the lightweight divison for the next bout as Roosevelt Roberts puts his undefeated record on the line against Vinc Pichel. Finally, before the co-main event will be a welterweight fight as former title challenger, Demian Maia returns to the cage. His opponent will be Anthony Rocco Martin, owner of four straight wins, including wins over Sergio Moraes and Jake Mattews.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC on ESPN 3.



MAIN CARD (ESPN – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Alonzo Menifield vs. Paul Craig

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Journey Newson

Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Castro

Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend

Emily Whitmire vs. Amanda Ribas

Maurice Greene vs. Junior Albini

