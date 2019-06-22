GREENVILLE, SC – JUNE 21: (L-R) Renato Moicano of Brazil and Chan Sung Jung of South Korea face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Hyatt Regency Greenville on June 21, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC will makes its debut in South Carolina as Greenville plays host to UFC Fight Night 154. The main event will feature two featherweights as Renato Moicano takes on former UFC featherweight title challenger, “The Korean Zombie”, Chan Sung Jung.

Interestingly, both fighters are coming off of a loss. Moicano’s loss came in February as he was taken out in round two against the greatest featherweight ever, Jose Aldo. Jung’s loss came in the main event of UFC Fight Night 139 last November. He took on Yair Rodriguez that night in what would turn out to be a fight of the year candidate. The fight was moments away from being decided on the judges scorecards. However, Rodriguez was able to end it in the final seconds with a perfectly placed elbow.

In the night’s co-main event, two well known welterweights clash as Bryan Barberena takes on Randy Brown. Barberena’s last fight came in February as he took on Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 1. He would lose the fight, as Luque finished him with strikes in the third round. His opponent, Brown, is also coming off a loss in his most recent fight. The fight took place nearly eleven months ago when he took on Niko Price at UFC Fight Night 133. Price would defeat Brown that night in the second round, knocking him out with punches from the bottom.

UFC Fight Night 154 Results

Kicking off the main card will be in the middleweight division. Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Kevin Holland, enters his second UFC contest as he takes on Italy‘s own, Alessio Di Chirico. The next fight will feature a couple of women in the flyweight division. Riding multi-fight win streaks of their own, Andrea Lee will look to make it six straight by defeating Montana De La Rosa. De La Rosa will be looking to make it five straight wins with a win over Lee, improving to 4-0 in the UFC. Finally, before the co-main event, bantamweights collide as Andre Ewell takes on Anderson dos Santos. Both men are coming off losses as Ewell was submitted by Nathaniel Wood at UFC 232, while dos Santos lost a unanimous decision to Nad Narimani at UFC Fight Night 140, almost two years ago.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Andre Ewell vs. Anderson dos Santos

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT)

Dan Ige vs. Kevin Aguilar

Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Matt Wiman vs. Luis Pena

Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

Deron Winn vs. Eric Spicely

