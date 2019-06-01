The UFC returns to Stockholm, Sweden as Alexander Gustafsson looks to defend his home country for the second consecutive time. His opponent will be Anthony Smith, who is fresh off a title fight with Jon Jones at UFC 235. Gustafsson’s last fight also happened to be against Jones, as he lost to him once again at UFC 232. Gustafsson’s last fight in Stockholm came in May 2017 at UFC Fight Night 109 when he defeated Glover Teixeira with a fifth round knockout.
In the co-main event, Jimi Manuwa returns to the octagon as he takes on Aleksandar Rakic. Manuwa’s last fight came at UFC 231 as he took on former middleweight and the next light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos. He lost to Santos by knockout in the second round, losing his third straight fight. Rakic’s last fight also came at UFC 231 when he defeated Devin Clark by TKO in round one.
Kicking off the main card, Daniel Teymur will welcome Sung Bin Jo to the UFC in a featherweight bout. Next will be a fight in the lightweight division as Damir Hadzovic takes on Christos Giagos. Finally, before the co-main event, we take things back to the featherweight division as Makwan Amirkhani takes on Chris Fishgold.
UFC Fight Night 153 Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT)
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Makwan Amirkhani vs.Chris Fishgold
Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 2 – 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT)
Rostam Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg
Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos
Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho
Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana
Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark
Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo
MAIN IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images
View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 153 Results