STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 31: Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith face off during the UFC Fight Night Gustafsson v Smith: Weigh-Ins at Ericsson Globe on May 31, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Stockholm, Sweden as Alexander Gustafsson looks to defend his home country for the second consecutive time. His opponent will be Anthony Smith, who is fresh off a title fight with Jon Jones at UFC 235. Gustafsson’s last fight also happened to be against Jones, as he lost to him once again at UFC 232. Gustafsson’s last fight in Stockholm came in May 2017 at UFC Fight Night 109 when he defeated Glover Teixeira with a fifth round knockout.

In the co-main event, Jimi Manuwa returns to the octagon as he takes on Aleksandar Rakic. Manuwa’s last fight came at UFC 231 as he took on former middleweight and the next light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos. He lost to Santos by knockout in the second round, losing his third straight fight. Rakic’s last fight also came at UFC 231 when he defeated Devin Clark by TKO in round one.

Kicking off the main card, Daniel Teymur will welcome Sung Bin Jo to the UFC in a featherweight bout. Next will be a fight in the lightweight division as Damir Hadzovic takes on Christos Giagos. Finally, before the co-main event, we take things back to the featherweight division as Makwan Amirkhani takes on Chris Fishgold.

UFC Fight Night 153 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Makwan Amirkhani vs.Chris Fishgold

Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 2 – 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT)

Rostam Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg

Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos

Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho

Bea Malecki vs. Duda Santana

Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark

Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo

