RIZIN 16 – Results

RIZIN Fighting Federation is back after a six-week layoff as they bring an action-packed RIZIN 16 fight-card to the World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan tonight for the promotion’s first show in the region.

The main event features the Japanese phenom Tenshin Nasukawa as he takes on Martin Blanco for the vacant ISKA Featherweight Championship. In the co-main event, divisional great Ayaka Hamasaki looks to defend her RIZIN Atomweight Title against an opponent she knows all too well in the form of Jinh Yu Frey.

Rounding out the card will be a pivotal atomweight fight between former title-challenger Kanna Asakura and Miyuu Yamamoto, a heavyweight clash between Roque Martinez and Jake Heun, and a wildly interesting lightweight contest featuring UFC-veteran Daron Cruickshank and rising star Tofiq Musaev.

In terms of mixed martial arts competition, the card also features Yusaku Nakamura taking on Topnoi and Shooto veteran Mamoru “Fullswing” Uoi vs. Kana Hyatt.

RIZIN 16 will feature 16 world-class bouts, including six kickboxing fights. All fighters are on weight and ready to go.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Martin Blanco

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Kanna Asakura vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

–INTERMISSION–

Roque Martinez vs. Jake Heun

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai

Daron Cruickshank vs. Tofiq Musaev

Mamoru Uoi vs. Kana Hyatt

Kunitaka Fujiwara vs. Ryuji Horio

Erson Yamamoto vs. Tim Eschtruth

Hiroto Yamaguchi vs. Taiju Shiratori

Takaki Soya vs. Namiki Kawahara

ITTO vs. Kan Nakamura

Seiki Ueyama vs. KENGO

YUYA vs. Yuki Tanaka

