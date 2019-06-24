TAMPA, FL – JUNE 22: Artem Lobov (L) and Paulie Malignaggi exchange blows during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships at Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall on June 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

The conflict stemming from Conor McGregor’s infamous sparring session against Paulie Malignaggi may have finally found its resting place. Almost two years after this storied rivalry began, the final chapter played out in a bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 6. Instead of Malignaggi settling the score against McGregor, he instead fought McGregor’s close friend and teammate, Artem Lobov. In a surprising upset to many, Artem Lobov defeated Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout the same at 48-47.

Artem Lobov upsets Paulie Malignaggi

Post-Fight Controversy

After the fight, both combatants seemed ready to bury the hatchet. Malignaggi stood and respectfully bowed to Lobov. They then shook hands, and they even appeared to exchange some friendly words with one another. However, the judges decision would create controversy afterwards. “I got a shit decision, and I made a tic tac toe board out of his face.” Paulie Malignaggi adamantly stated that he had not only won the fight, but he had taken it handily.

Worlds Collide

As the debate on social media rages on, members of the boxing community find themselves on the losing end of another crossover bout between a mixed martial artist and a professional boxer. And while neither combatant was fighting in their sport of origin, many felt that bare knuckle boxing represented a happy medium between boxing and MMA. However, it’s hard to argue that a compromise between two sports will ever be completely even on both sides. And because of that, events like these will often be met with immense trepidation from key figures in one or even both sports.

It’s hard to deny the attention a bout like this can draw. When promoters bring two worlds together, it is done strictly in the name of entertainment. Unfortunately, the results can often be viewed as an indictment on either participants sport. And to be frank, the negativity in the outcome seems inevitable. But sometimes it’s better to focus on the fireworks in a collision instead of fearing the damage that the impact might cause.

