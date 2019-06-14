Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA

Patrick Mix readies for a big Bellator debut and it’s at Madison Square Garden, no less. Bellator 222 features a bantamweight tilt between Ricky Bandejas and Patrick Mix set for Friday, June 14th. This takes on special importance for Patrick Mix who fights out of Buffalo, New York. As much as MSG is The World’s Most Famous Arena, there’s that heightened localized importance for a New Yorker to be fighting there.

Bandejas has made a name for himself on the Bellator circuit. Mix is respectful of his opponent ahead of their MSG bout.

“No weaknesses in his game…..I’m just looking forward to going out there and proving myself. What better way to prove yourself than against one of the most dangerous guys i the division?”

Carving a name on the KOTC circuit

Sparring with some of the guys at Jackson’s has given some confidence to Mix, but most of it stems from his results. Mix has been tearing things up on the King of the Cage circuit and is one of the more hotly discussed prospects heading into Bellator 222. Patrick Mix has won the KOTC bantamweight title, has emphatic striking-based wins, and has a myriad of submission victories. Kneebars, rear naked chokes, and guillotines can be found all through the spotless record of Patrick Mix.

Mix is unbeaten even dating back to his amateur run and he’s looking forward to show off his skills on a big scale. New York MMA has forced some pugilist to get creative over the years. Really some of Mix’s amateur tilts could constitute pro bouts if another regulatory body was overseeing it. Mix places a lot of value on his Ammy run.

“I count those fights. They hold true to me. I don’t take any of those for granted at all I’m 10-0 as a professional but I’m on a 21 fight win streak”

Life obstacles and finding strength in family

Life circumstances have lead Patrick Mix to mature and grow as his MMA journey continues. Coaching local wrestling and No-Gi submission classes has helped with that mental growth. But there’s the obvious refinement of technique that comes from articulating fight concepts out loud to someone who’s totally green. Patrick Mix has been able to push through difficult times but also put himself in positive situations to grow and thrive.

Patrick Mix really does come across as a wholesome guy in general. His nickname Patchy comes from a childhood nickname that his grandparents would call him. Patrick Mix also has a child and life has changed profoundly since having his first kid.

“She’s such a blessing for me and I’ll never take it for granted. Every single day, I work to give her the best possible future…..That’s why I do this. I do it for my family and I do it for her future above everything else”

Ricky Bandejas vs Patrick Mix is one of the main card features for the upcoming Bellator card. The main card goes Friday, June 14th and the Madison Square Garden blockbuster kicks off the main card at 10:00 PM ET. Bellator 222 goes live tomorrow and is exclusively on DAZN.

MMA Sucka: Patrick Mix Assesses Ricky Bandejas Before Bellator 222