MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC on ESPN 3 taking place tonight, June 29th, from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The six-fight main card will begin live on ESPN at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT).

THE FIGHTS

An incredible heavyweight main event is set to go down between top-ranked strikers Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. Ngannou had a rough start to the 2018 year suffering decision losses to then-champion Stipe Miocic for the title and an inactive decision loss to Derrick Lewis. However, he rebounded with back-to-back knockouts in less than a minute over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez. Ngannou’s opponent tonight, dos Santos, has won three-straight since dropping a knockout loss to Miocic for the title in 2017. The former UFC heavyweight champion is looking for a sixteenth knockout victory in his 21 total wins dating back to his beginnings in 2006.

A potential title eliminator bout is set in the co-main event slot between Brazil’s Jussier Formiga and former two-time title challenger Joseph Benavidez. The two had previously faced off against one another in 2013, Benavidez coming out with a TKO victory in the first round. Formiga has captured four victories straight including recent decisions over Sergio Pettis and Deiveson Figueiredo. Benavidez has only suffered a single loss in the past five years, that coming in a controversial split decision loss to Pettis last year.

Fan-favorite welterweight Demian Maia will take on the impressive four-fight win streak of Anthony Rocco Martin on the main card. The remaining fights on the main card can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the UFC on ESPN 3 main card below.

Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 154:

Ed Gallo: 143-74

2T. Michael DeSantis: 142-75

2T. Connor Deitrich: 142-75

4T. Brian Gerson: 140-77

5. Mike Skytte: 133-84

6. Jeremy Brand: 130-82

7. Ryan Wagner: 129-67

8. Matt Bricker: 122-84

9. Mitchell Banuelos: 121-81

10. Patrick Auger: 121-89

11. Ash Camyab: 117-84

12. Justin Pierrot: 116-86

13. Frazer Krohn: 35-19

14. Matheus Costa: 31-18

15. Ryan Hobbs: 30-29

16. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

17. Ryan Fortune: 7-6

Alonzo Menifield (8-0) vs. Paul Craig (11-3)

Jeremy Brand: Craig via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Menifield via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Menifield via UD

Michael DeSantis: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Menifield via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Menifield via Round 2 TKO

Brian Gerson: Craig via Round 3 SUB

Matt Bricker: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Craig via Round 3 SUB

Ash Camyab: Craig via Round 3 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Menifield via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Menifield via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Menifield: 11

Staff picking Craig: 4

Drew Dober (20-9, 1 NC) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (8-5)

Jeremy Brand: Dober via UD

Mike Skytte: Dover via UD

Justin Pierrot: Polo Reyes via UD

Michael DeSantis: Polo Reyes via UD

Ryan Wagner: Polo Reyes via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Dober via UD

Ed Gallo: Polo Reyes via UD

Brian Gerson: Polo Reyes via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Dober via UD

Connor Deitrich: Dober via UD

Patrick Auger: Dober via UD

Ash Camyab: Polo Reyes via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Polo Reyes via Round 2 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Polo Reyes via UD

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Dober via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Dober: 7

Staff picking Polo Reyes: 8

Roosevelt Roberts (8-0) vs. Vinc Pichel (11-2)

Jeremy Brand: Pichel via UD

Mike Skytte: Pichel via UD

Justin Pierrot: Roberts via UD

Michael DeSantis: Pichel via UD

Ryan Wagner: Pichel via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Roberts via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Pichel via UD

Brian Gerson: Pichel via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Roberts via UD

Connor Deitrich: Roberts via Round 2 SUB

Patrick Auger: Roberts via UD

Ash Camyab: Roberts via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Pichel via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Roberts via UD

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Roberts via SD

Staff picking Roberts: 8

Staff picking Pichel: 7

Demian Maia (26-9) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (16-4)

Jeremy Brand: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Maia via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Maia via UD

Michael DeSantis: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Maia via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Brian Gerson: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Rocco Martin via SD

Connor Deitrich: Maia via UD

Patrick Auger: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Maia via Round 3 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Rocco Martin via Round 3 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Maia via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Maia via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Maia: 13

Staff picking Rocco Martin: 2

Jussier Formiga (23-5) vs. Joseph Benavidez (27-5)

Jeremy Brand: Benavidez via UD

Mike Skytte: Benavidez via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Benavidez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Benavidez via UD

Ryan Wagner: Benavidez via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Benavidez via UD

Ed Gallo: Benavidez via UD

Brian Gerson: Formiga via UD

Matt Bricker: Benavidez via UD

Connor Deitrich: Benavidez via UD

Patrick Auger: Benavidez via UD

Ash Camyab: Benavidez via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Formiga via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Formiga via UD

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Benavidez via UD

Staff picking Formiga: 3

Staff picking Benavidez: 12

Francis Ngannou (13-3) vs. Junior dos Santos (21-5)

Jeremy Brand: dos Santos via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: dos Santos via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: dos Santos via Round 3 TKO

Brian Gerson: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: dos Santos via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Ngannou via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: N/A

Ryan Fortune: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Ngannou: 11

Staff picking dos Santos: 4

