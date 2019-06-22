GREENVILLE, SC – JUNE 21: (L-R) Bryan Barberena and Randy Brown of Jamaica face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Hyatt Regency Greenville on June 21, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After a week off following UFC 238, the UFC returns tonight for UFC Fight Night 154. Taking place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, South Carolina, the main card will kick off at 7:00 PM est. The prelims will air at 4:00 est on ESPN, and the action will move over to ESPN+ for the main card.

The Fights

The main event of the card has been highly anticipated, as it features top featherweight contender Renato Moicano vs. fan favorite Chan Sung Jung. Moicano is looking to bounce back from a February KO loss to Jose Aldo. “The Korean Zombie” is also looking to bounce back from a loss, as he was on the wrong end of the 2018 knockout of the year in his last fight against Yair Rodriguez. Either man can insert himself into the title picture with a win, in one of the best divisions in the entire promotion.

Elsewhere on the card, Bryan Barberena is taking on Randy Brown in a welterweight clash that is sure to deliver. Barberena came up short his last time out against Vicente Luque, in what was probably the fight of the year to this point. Brown is returning from a long layoff, as he was last seen in the octagon in July of 2018, when he was finished by Niko Price in the second round. Both fighters will be looking to make a statement and get back into the win column.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the main card of Bellator 223 below.

Staff Records after ONE Championship: Legendary Quest:

Ed Gallo: 134-70

Connor Deitrich: 133-71

Michael DeSantis: 132-72

Brian Gerson: 130-74

Ryan Wagner: 129-67

Mike Skytte: 128-75

Jeremy Brand: 120-84

Omar Villagrana: 119-85

Mitchell Banuelos: 114-75

Matt Bricker: 113-81

Patrick Auger: 111-86

Ash Camyab: 111-77

Justin Pierrot: 110-84

Frazer Krohn: 26-15

Ryan Hobbs: 24-27

Matheus Costa: 23-13

Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

Ashley Yoder (6-4) vs. Syuri Kondo (6-2)

Jeremy Brand: Yoder via UD

Mike Skytte: Kondo via UD

Justin Pierrot: N/A

Michael DeSantis: Yoder via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Kondo via UD

Ed Gallo: Kondo via UD

Omar Villagrana: Kondo via UD

Brian Gerson: Kondo via UD

Matt Bricker: N/A

Connor Deitrich: Yoder via UD

Patrick Auger: Yoder via SD

Ash Camyab: Kondo via UD

Frazer Krohn: Kondo via UD

Matheus Costa: Kondo via SD

Ryan Fortune: Kondo via SD

Staff picking Yoder: 4

Staff picking Kondo: 9

Kevin Holland (14-4) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (12-2)

Jeremy Brand: Holland via UD

Mike Skytte: Di Chirico via UD

Justin Pierrot: Holland via UD

Michael DeSantis: Holland via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Holland via UD

Ed Gallo: Holland via UD

Omar Villagrana: Holland via UD

Brian Gerson: Holland via UD

Matt Bricker: Holland via UD

Connor Deitrich: Holland via UD

Patrick Auger: Holland via UD

Ash Camyab: Holland via UD

Frazer Krohn: Holland via UD

Matheus Costa: Holland via UD

Ryan Fortune: Holland via UD

Staff picking Holland: 14

Staff picking Di Chirico: 1

Andrea Lee (10-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa (10-4)

Jeremy Brand: Lee via UD

Mike Skytte: Lee via SD

Justin Pierrot: Lee via UD

Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: De La Rosa via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Lee via UD

Omar Villagrana: Lee via UD

Brian Gerson: Lee via UD

Matt Bricker: Lee via UD

Connor Deitrich: Lee via UD

Patrick Auger: Lee via UD

Ash Camyab: De La Rosa via UD

Frazer Krohn: De La Rosa via UD

Matheus Costa: Lee via UD

Ryan Fortune: Lee via UD

Staff picking Lee: 12

Staff picking De La Rosa: 3

Bryan Barberena (14-6) vs. Randy Brown (10-3)

Jeremy Brand: Barberena via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Barberena via UD

Justin Pierrot: Barberena via UD

Michael DeSantis: Barberena via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Barberena via UD

Ed Gallo: Barberena via UD

Omar Villagrana: Barberena via UD

Brian Gerson: Brown via UD

Matt Bricker: Brown via UD

Connor Deitrich: Barberena via UD

Patrick Auger: Barberena via

Ash Camyab: Barberena via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Brown via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: Barberena via UD

Ryan Fortune: Barberena via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Barberena: 12

Staff picking Brown: 3

Renato Moicano (13-2-1) vs. Chan Sung Jung (14-5)

Jeremy Brand: Jung via UD

Mike Skytte: Jung via UD

Justin Pierrot: Jung via UD

Michael DeSantis: Jung via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Jung via UD

Ed Gallo: Moicano via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Jung via UD

Brian Gerson: N/A

Matt Bricker: Jung via SD

Connor Deitrich: Moicano via UD

Patrick Auger: Jung via Round 5 TKO

Ash Camyab: Moicano via Round 5 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Jung via UD

Matheus Costa: Moicano via UD

Ryan Fortune: Moicano via UD

Staff picking Moicano: 5

Staff picking Sung Jung: 9

FEATURED IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 154 staff picks