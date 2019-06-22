After a week off following UFC 238, the UFC returns tonight for UFC Fight Night 154. Taking place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, South Carolina, the main card will kick off at 7:00 PM est. The prelims will air at 4:00 est on ESPN, and the action will move over to ESPN+ for the main card.
The Fights
The main event of the card has been highly anticipated, as it features top featherweight contender Renato Moicano vs. fan favorite Chan Sung Jung. Moicano is looking to bounce back from a February KO loss to Jose Aldo. “The Korean Zombie” is also looking to bounce back from a loss, as he was on the wrong end of the 2018 knockout of the year in his last fight against Yair Rodriguez. Either man can insert himself into the title picture with a win, in one of the best divisions in the entire promotion.
Elsewhere on the card, Bryan Barberena is taking on Randy Brown in a welterweight clash that is sure to deliver. Barberena came up short his last time out against Vicente Luque, in what was probably the fight of the year to this point. Brown is returning from a long layoff, as he was last seen in the octagon in July of 2018, when he was finished by Niko Price in the second round. Both fighters will be looking to make a statement and get back into the win column.
STAFF PICKS
Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.
Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the main card of Bellator 223 below.
Staff Records after ONE Championship: Legendary Quest:
Ed Gallo: 134-70
Connor Deitrich: 133-71
Michael DeSantis: 132-72
Brian Gerson: 130-74
Ryan Wagner: 129-67
Mike Skytte: 128-75
Jeremy Brand: 120-84
Omar Villagrana: 119-85
Mitchell Banuelos: 114-75
Matt Bricker: 113-81
Patrick Auger: 111-86
Ash Camyab: 111-77
Justin Pierrot: 110-84
Frazer Krohn: 26-15
Ryan Hobbs: 24-27
Matheus Costa: 23-13
Andrew Benjamin: 14-9
Ashley Yoder (6-4) vs. Syuri Kondo (6-2)
Jeremy Brand: Yoder via UD
Mike Skytte: Kondo via UD
Justin Pierrot: N/A
Michael DeSantis: Yoder via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Kondo via UD
Ed Gallo: Kondo via UD
Omar Villagrana: Kondo via UD
Brian Gerson: Kondo via UD
Matt Bricker: N/A
Connor Deitrich: Yoder via UD
Patrick Auger: Yoder via SD
Ash Camyab: Kondo via UD
Frazer Krohn: Kondo via UD
Matheus Costa: Kondo via SD
Ryan Fortune: Kondo via SD
Staff picking Yoder: 4
Staff picking Kondo: 9
Kevin Holland (14-4) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (12-2)
Jeremy Brand: Holland via UD
Mike Skytte: Di Chirico via UD
Justin Pierrot: Holland via UD
Michael DeSantis: Holland via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Holland via UD
Ed Gallo: Holland via UD
Omar Villagrana: Holland via UD
Brian Gerson: Holland via UD
Matt Bricker: Holland via UD
Connor Deitrich: Holland via UD
Patrick Auger: Holland via UD
Ash Camyab: Holland via UD
Frazer Krohn: Holland via UD
Matheus Costa: Holland via UD
Ryan Fortune: Holland via UD
Staff picking Holland: 14
Staff picking Di Chirico: 1
Andrea Lee (10-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa (10-4)
Jeremy Brand: Lee via UD
Mike Skytte: Lee via SD
Justin Pierrot: Lee via UD
Michael DeSantis: Lee via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: De La Rosa via Round 1 SUB
Ed Gallo: Lee via UD
Omar Villagrana: Lee via UD
Brian Gerson: Lee via UD
Matt Bricker: Lee via UD
Connor Deitrich: Lee via UD
Patrick Auger: Lee via UD
Ash Camyab: De La Rosa via UD
Frazer Krohn: De La Rosa via UD
Matheus Costa: Lee via UD
Ryan Fortune: Lee via UD
Staff picking Lee: 12
Staff picking De La Rosa: 3
Bryan Barberena (14-6) vs. Randy Brown (10-3)
Jeremy Brand: Barberena via Round 2 SUB
Mike Skytte: Barberena via UD
Justin Pierrot: Barberena via UD
Michael DeSantis: Barberena via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Barberena via UD
Ed Gallo: Barberena via UD
Omar Villagrana: Barberena via UD
Brian Gerson: Brown via UD
Matt Bricker: Brown via UD
Connor Deitrich: Barberena via UD
Patrick Auger: Barberena via
Ash Camyab: Barberena via Round 3 TKO
Frazer Krohn: Brown via Round 2 SUB
Matheus Costa: Barberena via UD
Ryan Fortune: Barberena via Round 3 TKO
Staff picking Barberena: 12
Staff picking Brown: 3
Renato Moicano (13-2-1) vs. Chan Sung Jung (14-5)
Jeremy Brand: Jung via UD
Mike Skytte: Jung via UD
Justin Pierrot: Jung via UD
Michael DeSantis: Jung via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Jung via UD
Ed Gallo: Moicano via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Jung via UD
Brian Gerson: N/A
Matt Bricker: Jung via SD
Connor Deitrich: Moicano via UD
Patrick Auger: Jung via Round 5 TKO
Ash Camyab: Moicano via Round 5 SUB
Frazer Krohn: Jung via UD
Matheus Costa: Moicano via UD
Ryan Fortune: Moicano via UD
Staff picking Moicano: 5
Staff picking Sung Jung: 9
FEATURED IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images
View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 154 staff picks