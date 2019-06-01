ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Alexander Gustafsson of Sweden and Anthony Smith face off during the UFC Seasonal Press Conference inside State Farm Arena on April 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka staff picks are in for UFC Fight Night 153 taking place from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. All of the main card action will begin live on Saturday at 1:00pm ET (10:00pm PT) exclusively on ESPN+. Stay tuned for our RIZIN 16 staff picks, the second half of our double-header weekend.

THE FIGHTS

Former light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith will clash in the night’s five-round main event. This will be only Gustafsson’s sixth fight dating back to January of 2015, compiling a record of three victories and two defeats. Two losses in that stretch came to former champion Daniel Cormier in 2015 and to current champion Jon Jones in December of last year. His last win came impressively over Glover Teixeira by technical knockout in the fifth. Gustafsson’s opponent, Smith, had an incredible three-fight run in 2018 after moving up in weight from middleweight to light heavyweight. Three straight finishes over the likes of Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir projected him to his first UFC title shot. He would suffer a decision loss in that fight to Jon Jones, this fight with Gustafsson being just shy of a three-month turnaround.

More light heavyweights are set for action in the co-main event slot between Jimi Manuwa and Aleksander Rakic. Manuwa hopes to avoid a fourth straight loss inside the octagon while Rakic looks to claim a 12th straight professional victory.

The remaining main card fights for UFC Fight Night 153 can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs. Smith and our 2019 records thus far below.

Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 152:

Ed Gallo: 121-56

2. Michael DeSantis: 118-59

3. Connor Deitrich: 116-61

4. Brian Gerson: 114-63

5T. Wesley Riddle: 112-65

5T. Ryan Wagner: 112-57

7. Mike Skytte: 110-67

8. Omar Villagrana: 107-70

9. Jeremy Brand: 104-73

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-61

11T. Matt Bricker: 97-70

11T. Patrick Auger: 97-73

13. Ash Camyab: 95-66

14. Justin Pierrot: 94-73

15. Frazer Krohn: 26-17

16. Ryan Hobbs: 17-17

17T. Matheus Costa: 8-6

17T. Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

Daniel Teymur (6-3) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: Teymur via UD

Wesley Riddle: Jo via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Teymur via SD

Justin Pierrot: Teymur via UD

Michael DeSantis: Jo via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Jo via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Jo via UD

Ed Gallo: Jo via UD

Omar Villagrana: Jo via UD

Brian Gerson: Teymur via UD

Matt Bricker: Jo via UD

Connor Deitrich: Jo via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Jo via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Teymur via UD

Frazer Krohn: Jo via SD

Staff picking Teymur: 5

Staff picking Jo: 10

Damir Hadzovic (13-4) vs. Christos Giagos (16-7)

Jeremy Brand: Giagos via UD

Wesley Riddle: Hadzovic via UD

Mike Skytte: Hadzovic via UD

Justin Pierrot: Hadzovic via UD

Michael DeSantis: Hadzovic via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Hadzovic via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Hadzovic via UD

Ed Gallo: Hadzovic via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Hadzovic via UD

Brian Gerson: Hadzovic via UD

Matt Bricker: Giagos via UD

Connor Deitrich: Hadzovic via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Hadzovic via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Hadzovic via UD

Frazer Krohn: Hadzovic via UD

Staff picking Hadzovic: 13

Staff picking Giagos: 2

Makwan Amirkhani (14-3) vs. Chris Fishgold (18-2-1)

Jeremy Brand: Amirkhani via UD

Wesley Riddle: Amirkhani via SD

Mike Skytte: Fishgold via UD

Justin Pierrot: Amirkhani via UD

Michael DeSantis: Amirkhani via UD

Ryan Wagner: Amirkhani via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Amirkhani via UD

Ed Gallo: Amirkhani via UD

Omar Villagrana: Amirkhani via UD

Brian Gerson: Fishgold via UD

Matt Bricker: Fishgold via UD

Connor Deitrich: Amirkhani via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Amirkhani via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Amirkhani via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Fishgold via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Amirkhani: 11

Staff picking Fishgold: 4

Jimi Manuwa (17-5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Rakic via UD

Justin Pierrot: Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Rakic via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Manuwa via UD

Brian Gerson: Rakic via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Rakic via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Manuwa: 11

Staff picking Rakic: 4

Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) vs. Anthony Smith (31-14)

Jeremy Brand: Gustafsson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Gustafsson via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Smith via UD

Michael DeSantis: Gustafsson via UD

Ryan Wagner: Gustafsson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Gustafsson via UD

Ed Gallo: Gustafsson via UD

Omar Villagrana: Gustafsson via UD

Brian Gerson: Gustafsson via UD

Matt Bricker: Smith via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Gustafsson via UD

Patrick Auger: Gustafsson via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Smith via Round 5 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Gustafsson via UD

Staff picking Gustafsson: 11

Staff picking Smith: 4

