CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 07: (L-R) Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone pose for the media during the UFC 238 weigh-in at the United Center on June 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

MMASucka’s UFC 238 staff picks are in for tonight, June 8, from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This will be our only event counted this weekend towards our 2019 records. Main card action will begin live on pay-per-view at the usual time of 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT).

THE FIGHTS

The night will be capped off with a thrilling fight for the vacant bantamweight championship between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. Cejudo captured the flyweight pound belt last year in a tight decision rematch over all-time great Demetrious Johnson. Despite the controversy, he excelled the following bout with his first title defense finishing TJ Dillashaw by technical knockout at just 32 seconds into the first. This will be the former gold medal Olympian’s first chance at becoming a two-division champion in the UFC. His opponent, Moraes, comes in riding a four-fight win streak dating back to November of 2017. In that stretch includes three straight first-round finishes over ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera, and Raphael Assuncao. Moraes only has suffered one defeat in his last 18 fights, that coming to Assuncao in their first fight following a dominant reign as the WSOF bantamweight champion.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her flyweight championship for the first time against challenger Jessica Eye. Shevchenko claimed the vacant belt in a dominant unanimous decision victory over former strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Eye is in search of fourth straight victory since returning to flyweight having nearly been cut from the promotion after four straight losses from 2015 to 2016.

Another incredible fight could play out as a title eliminator for the lightweight division between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Ferguson has won his last eleven UFC fights in a row while Cerrone looks to extend his record to 24 victories inside the promotion.

The remaining UFC 238 fights can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC 238 below.

Staff Records after RIZIN 16:

Ed Gallo: 124-64

2. Michael DeSantis: 121-67

3. Connor Deitrich: 120-68

4. Brian Gerson: 119-69

5T. Mike Skytte: 117-71

5T. Ryan Wagner: 117-63

7. Wesley Riddle: 116-72

8T. Jeremy Brand: 111-77

8T. Omar Villagrana: 111-77

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 104-69

11T. Matt Bricker: 102-76

11T. Patrick Auger: 102-79

13T. Justin Pierrot: 101-77

13T. Ash Camyab: 101-71

15. Frazer Krohn: 29-25

16. Ryan Hobbs: 19-21

17. Matheus Costa: 11-9

18. Andrew Benjamin: 10-7

Tai Tuivasa (8-1) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (17-2, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Ivanov via UD

Wesley Riddle: Tuivasa via SD

Mike Skytte: Tuivasa via UD

Justin Pierrot: Tuivasa via UD

Michael DeSantis: Tuivasa via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Tuivasa via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Ivanov via UD

Ed Gallo: Tuivasa via UD

Omar Villagrana: Tuivasa via UD

Brian Gerson: Ivanov via UD

Matt Bricker: Ivanov via UD

Connor Deitrich: Tuivasa via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Ivanov via UD

Ash Camyab: Tuivasa via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Tuivasa via UD

Matheus Costa: Ivanov via SD

Staff picking Tuivasa: 10

Staff picking Ivanov: 6

Jimmie Rivera (22-3) vs. Petr Yan (12-1)

Jeremy Brand: Yan via UD

Wesley Riddle: Yan via UD

Mike Skytte: Yan via UD

Justin Pierrot: Yan via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Yan via UD

Ryan Wagner: Yan via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Yan via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Yan via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Rivera via UD

Brian Gerson: Yan via UD

Matt Bricker: Yan via UD

Connor Deitrich: Yan via UD

Patrick Auger: Yan via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Yan via UD

Frazer Krohn: Rivera via UD

Matheus Costa: Yan via UD

Staff picking Rivera: 2

Staff picking Yan: 14

Tony Ferguson (24-3) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-11, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Cerrone via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Cerrone via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Cerrone via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ferguson via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Cerrone via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Ferguson via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Ferguson via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Ferguson via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Ferguson via UD

Brian Gerson: Ferguson via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Ferguson via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Ferguson via UD

Patrick Auger: Cerrone via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Ferguson via Round 2 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Ferguson via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Ferguson via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Ferguson: 11

Staff picking Cerrone: 5

Valentina Shevchenko (16-3) vs. Jessica Eye (14-6, 1 NC)

*UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship*

Jeremy Brand: Shevchenko via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Shevchenko via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Shevchenko via UD

Justin Pierrot: Shevchenko via UD

Michael DeSantis: Shevchenko via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Shevchenko via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Shevchenko via Round 3 SUB

Ed Gallo: Shevchenko via UD

Omar Villagrana: Shevchenko via Round

Brian Gerson: Shevchenko via Round

Matt Bricker: Shevchenko via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Shevchenko via Round 3 SUB

Patrick Auger: Shevchenko via UD

Ash Camyab: Shevchenko via Round 2 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Shevchenko via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Shevchenko via UD

Staff picking Shevchenko: 16

Staff picking Eye: 0

Henry Cejudo (14-2) vs. Marlon Moraes (22-5-1)

*UFC Bantamweight Championship*

Jeremy Brand: Moraes via Round 4 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Moraes via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Cejudo via UD

Michael DeSantis: Moraes via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Moraes via UD

Brian Gerson: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Moraes via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Moraes via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Moraes via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Cejudo via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Moraes via UD

Matheus Costa: Moraes via UD

Staff picking Cejudo: 2

Staff picking Moraes: 14

FEATURED IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC 238 staff picks