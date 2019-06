Champion Ayaka Hamasaki and challenger Jinh Yu Frey face off for the cameras ahead of their RIZIN 16 title fight taking place Sunday, June 2nd from the World Memorial Hall in Kobe Japan (photo credits to RIZIN Fighting Federation)

MMASucka staff picks are in for RIZIN 16, the Japanese organization’s second event in 2019. All the action will take place Sunday, June 2 from the World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan. The fight card under North American time will begin at 12:20am ET (9:20pm PT) on FITE TV. For live results of the entire event, master Mike Skytte has you covered here. Also, make sure to check out our UFC Fight Night 153 staff picks from Saturday afternoon’s event in Stockholm, Sweden.

THE FIGHTS

Five mixed martial arts fights from this card will be included for our staff picks. This will exclude our kickboxing main event between the always sensational Tenshin Nasukawa and Argentina’s Martin Blanco. The RIZIN 49 kg Championship is on the line as challenger and promotional debutante Jinh Yu Frey looks to defeat current champion Ayaka Hamasaki. The two faced off under the Invicta FC banner in September of 2016 with then-champion Hamasaki coming out victorious by doctor stoppage in the second round over Frey. Hamasaki is in search of her first RIZIN title defense while Frey looks for a third straight victory.

More ladies will battle at 49 kg between former title challenger Kanna Asakura and former freestyle wrestling champion Miyuu Yamamoto. Asakura’s lone loss in her past 10 outings came to champion Hamasaki while Yamamoto is coming off a victory over longtime veteran Mika Nagano.

Guam’s Roque Martinez and Alaska’s Jake Heun will clash in the heavyweight division. A finish can likely be expected from either man as through their 25 combined victories the two hold 17 stoppages; ten via knockout with seven via submission.

Another highly anticipated fight comes at 71 kg where 13-fight UFC and 8-fight RIZIN veteran Daron Cruickshank will take on the ten-fight knockout streak of Azerbaijan’s Tofiq Musaev. The remaining main card fights can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for RIZIN 16 below, as well as our current records this 2019 calendar year.

Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 152:

Ed Gallo: 121-56

2. Michael DeSantis: 118-59

3. Connor Deitrich: 116-61

4. Brian Gerson: 114-63

5T. Wesley Riddle: 112-65

5T. Ryan Wagner: 112-57

7. Mike Skytte: 110-67

8. Omar Villagrana: 107-70

9. Jeremy Brand: 104-73

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 101-61

11T. Matt Bricker: 97-70

11T. Patrick Auger: 97-73

13. Ash Camyab: 95-66

14. Justin Pierrot: 94-73

15. Frazer Krohn: 26-17

16. Ryan Hobbs: 17-17

17T. Matheus Costa: 8-6

17T. Andrew Benjamin: 8-3 (inactive)

Mamoru Uoi (21-6-5) vs. Kana Hyatt (16-19)

Jeremy Brand: Uoi via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Uoi via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Uoi via UD

Omar Villagrana: Uoi via UD

Brian Gerson: Uoi via UD

Matt Bricker: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Uoi via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Uoi via UD

Ash Camyab: Uoi via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Matheus Costa: Uoi via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Uoi: 18

Staff picking Hyatt: 0

Daron Cruickshank (22-11, 1 NC) vs. Tofiq Musaev (14-3)

Jeremy Brand: Musaev via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Cruickshank via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Musaev via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Musaev via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Cruickshank via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Cruickshank via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Cruickshank via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Cruickshank via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Cruickshank via UD

Brian Gerson: Musaev via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Cruickshank via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Cruickshank via UD

Patrick Auger: Musaev via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Cruickshank via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Cruickshank via UD

Andrew Benjamin: Cruickshank via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Cruickshank via UD

Matheus Costa: Cruickshank via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Cruickshank: 13

Staff picking Musaev: 5

Yusaku Nakamura (15-6-1) vs. Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai (6-2)

Jeremy Brand: Nakamura via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Nakamura via UD

Mike Skytte: Nakamura via UD

Justin Pierrot: Nakamura via UD

Michael DeSantis: Topnoi via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Nakamura via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Topnoi via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Topnoi via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Nakamura via UD

Brian Gerson: Topnoi via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Nakamura via UD

Connor Deitrich: Nakamura via UD

Patrick Auger: Nakamura via UD

Ash Camyab: Nakamura via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Topnoi via Round 2 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: Topnoi via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Nakamura via UD

Matheus Costa: Nakamura via UD

Staff picking Nakamura: 12

Staff picking Topnoi: 6

Roque Martinez (13-4-2) vs. Jake Heun (12-9)

Jeremy Brand: Martinez via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Martinez via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Martinez via UD

Michael DeSantis: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Martinez via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Martinez via UD

Brian Gerson: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Martinez via Round 2 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Matheus Costa: Martinez via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Martinez: 18

Staff picking Heun: 0

Kanna Asakura (14-3) vs. Miyuu Yamamoto (4-3)

Jeremy Brand: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Asakura via UD

Justin Pierrot: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Asakura via UD

Ryan Wagner: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Asakura via UD

Ed Gallo: Asakura via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Asakura via UD

Brian Gerson: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Asakura via UD

Connor Deitrich: Asakura via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Asakura via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Asakura via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Yamamoto via SD

Andrew Benjamin: Asakura via Round 2 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Asakura via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Asakura via UD

Staff picking Asakura: 17

Staff picking Yamamoto: 1

Ayaka Hamasaki (17-2) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (8-3)

Jeremy Brand: Hamasaki via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Hamasaki via UD

Mike Skytte: Hamasaki via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Hamasaki via UD

Michael DeSantis: Hamasaki via UD

Ryan Wagner: Hamasaki via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Hamasaki via UD

Ed Gallo: Hamasaki via UD

Omar Villagrana: Hamasaki via UD

Brian Gerson: Hamasaki via UD

Matt Bricker: Hamasaki via UD

Connor Deitrich: Hamasaki via UD

Patrick Auger: Frey via UD

Ash Camyab: Hamasaki via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Frey via UD

Andrew Benjamin: Hamasaki via Round 2 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Hamasaki via Round 1 SUB

Matheus Costa: Hamasaki via UD

Staff picking Hamasaki: 16

Staff picking Yu Frey: 2

Champion Ayaka Hamasaki and challenger Jinh Yu Frey face off for the cameras ahead of their RIZIN 16 title fight taking place Sunday, June 2nd from the World Memorial Hall in Kobe Japan (photo credits to RIZIN Fighting Federation)

