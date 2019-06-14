Yoshihiro Akiyama and Agilan Thani pose for the cameras ahead of their ONE Championship: Legendary Quest fight taking place Saturday, June 15th from the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, Japan (photo credits to ONE Championship)

MMASucka staff picks are in for the second portion of our double-header weekend. ONE Championship: Legendary Quest will go down Saturday, June 15th from the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China beginning at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT). All the action can be watched live on pay-per-view. Make sure to also check out Friday night’s MMASucka Bellator 222 staff picks here.

THE FIGHTS

Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts fights will be scattered throughout the event. The latest fight counted towards our staff picks comes in the co-main event at middleweight between promotional debutante Yoshihiro Akiyama and Malaysia’s Agilan Thani. Akiyama made sound competing in HERO throughout the mid-2000’s, claiming the K-1 HERO light heavyweight championship 2006. The seasoned judoka would later sign with the UFC, and following a 2-5 run in the promotion, he has yet to compete since November of 2015. His opponent, Thani, had a hot start to his professional MMA career moving to 5-0 inside a two-year stretch. He’d face off against Ben Askren for the ONE welterweight championship in 2017, suffering a first-round submission loss in the co-main event. Thani is now looking to snap a two-fight skid following losses to notables Zebaztian Kadestam and Kiamrian Abbasov.

Exciting finishers Koyomi Matsushima and Won II Kwon are slated to fight in the lightweight division. Matsushima is coming off a sensational knockout win over former dominant ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov, while Kwon is fresh off a lighting fast 19-second finish over Eric Kelly.

Another solid fight between the undefeated Reinier de Ridder and Brazil’s Gilberto Galvao will take place on the card. De Ridder’s extensive background in jiu-jitsu and judo has resulted in all ten of his victories coming by way of stoppage, eight of them coming by way of submission. Galvao, a former Aspera FC middleweight champion and BJJ black belt, is coming off a 15-month layoff from competing in MMA. His hand was raised in his last outing after former All-American wrestler Jake Butler suffered a knee injury in the opening seconds of round two.

The remaining fights counted towards our staff picks can be found further below.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for ONE Championship: Legendary Quest below.

Staff Records after UFC 238:

Ed Gallo: 127-66

2. Connor Deitrich: 124-69

3T. Michael DeSantis: 123-70

3T. Brian Gerson: 123-70

5. Ryan Wagner: 120-65

6. Mike Skytte: 119-74

7. Wesley Riddle: 118-75

8. Jeremy Brand: 114-79

9. Omar Villagrana: 113-80

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 108-70

11. Matt Bricker: 106-77

12T. Justin Pierrot: 105-78

12T. Patrick Auger: 105-81

12T. Ash Camyab: 105-72

15. Frazer Krohn: 31-28

16. Ryan Hobbs: 19-21

17. Matheus Costa: 15-10

18. Andrew Benjamin: 10-7

Rong Fan (12-2) vs. Sherif Mohamed (9-4)

Jeremy Brand: Mohamed via UD

Wesley Riddle: Fan via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Fan via UD

Justin Pierrot: Mohamed via UD

Michael DeSantis: Fan via UD

Ryan Wagner: Fan via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Fan via UD

Ed Gallo: Fan via UD

Omar Villagrana: Fan via UD

Brian Gerson: Fan via UD

Matt Bricker: Fan via UD

Connor Deitrich: Fan via UD

Patrick Auger: Fan via UD

Ash Camyab: Mohamed via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Mohamed via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Fan via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: Fan via UD

Staff picking Fan: 13

Staff picking Mohamed: 4

Lei Chen (5-1) vs. Anthony Engelen (8-6)

Jeremy Brand: Chen via UD

Wesley Riddle: Engelen via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Chen via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Chen via UD

Michael DeSantis: Chen via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Chen via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Engelen via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Chen via UD

Omar Villagrana: Engelen via UD

Brian Gerson: Chen via UD

Matt Bricker: Chen via UD

Connor Deitrich: Chen via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Chen via Round 3 TKO

Ash Camyab: Engelen via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Engelen via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Engelen via UD

Matheus Costa: Engelen via UD

Staff picking Chen: 10

Staff picking Engelen: 7

Reinier de Ridder (10-0) vs. Gilberto Galvao (30-6-1)

Jeremy Brand: Galvao via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: de Ridder via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: de Ridder via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: de Ridder via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: de Ridder via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: de Ridder via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: de Ridder via UD

Ed Gallo: de Ridder via UD

Omar Villagrana: de Ridder via UD

Brian Gerson: de Ridder via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: de Ridder via UD

Connor Deitrich: de Ridder via UD

Patrick Auger: de Ridder via UD

Ash Camyab: de Ridder via UD

Ryan Hobbs: de Ridder via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: de Ridder via Round 1 SUB

Matheus Costa: de Ridder via UD

Staff picking de Ridder: 16

Staff picking Galvao: 1

Koyomi Matsushima (10-3) vs. Won II Kwon (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Matsushima via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Kwon via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Matsushima via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Matsushima via UD

Michael DeSantis: Matsushima via UD

Ryan Wagner: Matsushima via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Matsushima via UD

Ed Gallo: Matsushima via UD

Omar Villagrana: Matsushima via UD

Brian Gerson: Matsushima via UD

Matt Bricker: Matsushima via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Matsushima via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Kwon via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Matsushima via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Kwon via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Matsushima via UD

Matheus Costa: Matsushima via UD

Staff picking Matsushima: 14

Staff picking Kwon: 3

Yoshihiro Akiyama (14-6) vs. Agilan Thani (8-3)

Jeremy Brand: Thani via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Akiyama via UD

Mike Skytte: Thani via UD

Justin Pierrot: Akiyama via UD

Michael DeSantis: Thani via UD

Ryan Wagner: Akiyama via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Akiyama via UD

Ed Gallo: Akiyama via UD

Omar Villagrana: Akiyama via UD

Brian Gerson: Akiyama via UD

Matt Bricker: Thani via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Thani via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Thani via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Akiyama via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Akiyama via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Akiyama via UD

Matheus Costa: Thani via UD

Staff picking Akiyama: 10

Staff picking Thani: 7

FEATURED IMAGE:



