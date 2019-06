Gegard Mousasi (left) and Rafael Lovato Jr. (right) at face-offs ahead of their Bellator 223 middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, June 22 from the SSE Arena in London, England (photo credits to Bellator MMA)

MMASucka staff picks are in this weekend for Bellator 223 taking place Saturday, June 22nd from the SSE Arena in London, England. The card will begin at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). Make sure to stay tuned for Saturday’s UFC main card staff picks.

THE FIGHTS

In the main event, current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will look to defend his belt for the second time as he takes on undefeated challenger Rafael Lovato Jr. The former DREAM and Strikeforce champion Mousasi claimed the Bellator strap in May of last year with a first round stoppage over Rafael Carvalho. He then followed up in September with a second round TKO over the 170 pound champion Rory MacDonald. His eight-fight win streak dates all the way back to his run inside the UFC, lastly suffering a loss by knockout to Uriah Hall in 2015. Mousasi’s opponent, Lovato Jr., is a fourth degree Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt with numerous achievements in Gi and No Gi competition around the world. The switch to mixed martial arts has worked out tremendous in his behalf having yet to suffer defeat in his nine-fight run along with claiming the Legacy FC middleweight championship. Notable victories on his current run include the likes of Chris Honeycutt, Gerald Harris, and John Salter.

Notable veterans Paul Daley and Erick Silva are slated for battle at 170 pounds. Daley is looking to avoid a third straight loss in the cage, his last victory coming by knockout over Lorenz Larkin in September of 2017. Silva is in search of his first Bellator victory after coming up short in his promotional debut in February to Yaroslav Amosov.

Other notables out of England competing on the main card include Aaron Chalmers, Fabian Edwards, and Mike Shipman. The remaining main card fights can be found below.

STAFF PICKS

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for the main card of Bellator 223 below.

Staff Records after ONE Championship: Legendary Quest:

Ed Gallo: 134-70

2. Connor Deitrich: 133-71

3. Michael DeSantis: 132-72

4. Brian Gerson: 130-74

5. Ryan Wagner: 129-67

6. Mike Skytte: 128-75

7. Jeremy Brand: 120-84

8. Omar Villagrana: 119-85

9. Mitchell Banuelos: 114-75

10. Matt Bricker: 113-81

11T. Patrick Auger: 111-86

11T. Ash Camyab: 111-77

13. Justin Pierrot: 110-84

14. Frazer Krohn: 26-15

15. Ryan Hobbs: 24-27

16. Matheus Costa: 23-13

17. Andrew Benjamin: 14-9

Aaron Chalmers (4-1) vs. Fred Freeman (1-1)

Jeremy Brand: Chalmers via UD

Mike Skytte: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Chalmers via UD

Michael DeSantis: Chalmers via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Chalmers via UD

Omar Villagrana: Chalmers via UD

Brian Gerson: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Chalmers via UD

Connor Deitrich: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Chalmers via Round 1 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Chalmers via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Freeman via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Chalmers via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Chalmers: 15

Staff picking Freeman: 1

Charlie Ward (6-3) vs. Justin Moore (7-3)

Jeremy Brand: Ward via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Moore via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ward via UD

Michael DeSantis: Ward via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: NA

Mitchell Banuelos: Ward via UD

Ed Gallo: Ward via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ward via UD

Brian Gerson: Ward via SD

Matt Bricker: Ward via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ward via UD

Patrick Auger: Ward via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Ward via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Ward via Round 3 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Ward via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Ward via UD

Ryan Fortune: Ward via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Ward: 15

Staff picking Moore: 1

Fabian Edwards (7-0) vs. Jonathan Bosuku (7-4)

Jeremy Brand: Edwards via UD

Mike Skytte: Edwards via UD

Justin Pierrot: Edwards via UD

Michael DeSantis: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Edwards via UD

Brian Gerson: Edwards via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Edwards via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Edwards via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Edwards via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Edwards via Round 3 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Edwards via UD

Matheus Costa: Edwards via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Edwards via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Edwards: 16

Staff picking Bosuku: 0

Michael Shipman (13-1) vs. Costello Van Steenis (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: Shipman via UD

Mike Skytte: Shipman via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Shipman via UD

Michael DeSantis: Shipman via UD

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Shipman via UD

Ed Gallo: Van Steenis via UD

Omar Villagrana: Shipman via UD

Brian Gerson: Shipman via UD

Matt Bricker: Shipman via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Shipman via UD

Patrick Auger: Shipman via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Shipman via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Shipman via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Shipman via UD

Matheus Costa: Van Steenis via SD

Ryan Fortune: Shipman via UD

Staff picking Shipman: 14

Staff picking Van Steenis: 2

Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1) vs. Kent Kauppinen (11-4)

Jeremy Brand: Manhoef via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Kauppinen via UD

Justin Pierrot: Manhoef via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Manhoef via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Manhoef via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Manhoef via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Manhoef via UD

Brian Gerson: Kauppinen via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Manhoef via UD

Connor Deitrich: Manhoef via UD

Patrick Auger: Manhoef via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Kauppinen via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Manhoef via Round 3 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Manhoef via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Manhoef via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Manhoef via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Manhoef: 13

Staff picking Kauppinen: 3

James Gallagher (8-1) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (12-6)

Jeremy Brand: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Mike Skytte: Labiano via UD

Justin Pierrot: Gallagher via UD

Michael DeSantis: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Labiano via UD

Ed Gallo: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Gallagher via UD

Brian Gerson: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Ash Camyab: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Gallagher via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Gallagher via Round 2 SUB

Matheus Costa: Gallagher via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Fortune: Labiano via SD

Staff picking Gallagher: 13

Staff picking Labiano: 3

Paul Daley (40-17-2) vs. Erick Silva (20-10)

Jeremy Brand: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Daley via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Daley via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Daley via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Daley via UD

Brian Gerson: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Daley via UD

Patrick Auger: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Ash Camyab: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Daley via UD

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Daley via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Daley: 16

Staff picking Silva:0

Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: Mousasi via UD

Mike Skytte: Mousasi via UD

Justin Pierrot: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Mitchell Banuelos: Mousasi via Round 4 TKO

Ed Gallo: Mousasi via UD

Omar Villagrana: Mousasi via UD

Brian Gerson: Mousasi via Round 5 TKO

Matt Bricker: Mousasi via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Mousasi via Round 1 TKO

Ash Camyab: Mousasi via Round 4 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Mousasi via Round 1 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: N/A

Frazer Krohn: Mousasi via Round 3 TKO

Matheus Costa: Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Fortune: Mousasi via Round 4 TKO

Staff picking Mousasi: 16

Staff picking Lovato Jr.: 0

FEATURED IMAGE:



