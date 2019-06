Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie at their face-offs ahead of Bellator 222 taking place Friday, June 14th from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York (photo credits to Bellator MMA)

A weekend without UFC does not mean a weekend without MMASucka staff picks. Later tonight, June 14th, Bellator 222 will take place from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The main card is set to begin at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) exclusively on DAZN. This weekend is a double-header for us, so stay tuned for our ONE Championship: Legendary Quest staff picks later this evening.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie will face off for a potential 25 minutes in the Welterweight World Grand Prix semi-finals. MacDonald advanced following a draw with Jon Fitch in his last outing; since he came in as the 170-pound champion, he retained his belt thus moving forward in the tournament. Gracie also found victory advancing his placement in the tournament submitting Ed Ruth by rear-naked choke in the fourth.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida will take on “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen. Machida is looking for a fourth straight victory since February of 2018, lasting edging out a split decision over former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho. Sonnen, another long time veteran of mixed martial arts, will be making his fifth career performance inside the Bellator cage. He competed twice in 2018, earning a decision over Quinton Jackson and suffering a first round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko.

Surprisingly, the Bellator bantamweight championship is on the line in the opening main card fight between Darrion Caldwell and Kyoji Horiguchi. Caldwell had captured the belt over Eduardo Dantas in October of 2017, defending it once and also winning a single non-title fight at featherweight. He then attempted to claim RIZIN’s bantamweight strap in a fight with Horiguchi but suffered a third-round guillotine loss. The win for Horiguchi won him the RIZIN bantamweight title and extended his win streak to 12-straight, his last loss coming to all-time great Demetrious Johnson in 2015. This rematch with Caldwell will be his first fight under the Bellator banner.

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Staff Records after UFC 238:

Ed Gallo: 127-66

2. Connor Deitrich: 124-69

3T. Michael DeSantis: 123-70

3T. Brian Gerson: 123-70

5. Ryan Wagner: 120-65

6. Mike Skytte: 119-74

7. Wesley Riddle: 118-75

8. Jeremy Brand: 114-79

9. Omar Villagrana: 113-80

10. Mitchell Banuelos: 108-70

11. Matt Bricker: 106-77

12T. Justin Pierrot: 105-78

12T. Patrick Auger: 105-81

12T. Ash Camyab: 105-72

15. Frazer Krohn: 31-28

16. Ryan Hobbs: 19-21

17. Matheus Costa: 15-10

18. Andrew Benjamin: 10-7

Darrion Caldwell (13-1) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2)

Jeremy Brand: Horiguchi via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Horiguchi via Round 4 SUB

Mike Skytte: Horiguchi via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Horiguchi via UD

Michael DeSantis: Horiguchi via UD

Ryan Wagner: Horiguchi via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Horiguchi via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Horiguchi via UD

Omar Villagrana: Horiguchi via UD

Brian Gerson: Horiguchi via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Horiguchi via UD

Connor Deitrich: Horiguchi via UD

Patrick Auger: Caldwell via UD

Ash Camyab: Horiguchi via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Horiguchi via Round 3 SUB

Andrew Benjamin: Horiguchi via Round 5 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Horiguchi via UD

Matheus Costa: Horiguchi via UD

Staff picking Caldwell: 1

Staff picking Horiguchi: 17

Eduardo Dantas (21-6) vs. Juan Archuleta (21-1)

Jeremy Brand: Dantas via UD

Wesley Riddle: Dantas via UD

Mike Skytte: Archuleta via UD

Justin Pierrot: Dantas via UD

Michael DeSantis: Archuleta via UD

Ryan Wagner: Dantas via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Archuleta via UD

Ed Gallo: Dantas via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Dantas via UD

Brian Gerson: Dantas via UD

Matt Bricker: Dantas via UD

Connor Deitrich: Archuleta via UD

Patrick Auger: Dantas via UD

Ash Camyab: Archuleta via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Archuleta via UD

Andrew Benjamin: Archuleta via Round 3 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Dantas via UD

Matheus Costa: Dantas via UD

Staff picking Dantas: 11

Staff picking Archuleta: 7

Ricky Bandejas (11-2) vs. Patrick Mix (10-0)

Jeremy Brand: Bandejas via UD

Wesley Riddle: Bandejas via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Bandejas via UD

Justin Pierrot: Bandejas via UD

Michael DeSantis: Bandejas via UD

Ryan Wagner: Bandejas via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Bandejas via UD

Ed Gallo: Bandejas via UD

Omar Villagrana: Bandejas via UD

Brian Gerson: Bandejas via UD

Matt Bricker: Bandejas via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bandejas via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Bandejas via UD

Ash Camyab: Bandejas via UD

Ryan Hobbs: Bandejas via Round 2 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: Bandejas via Round 1 TKO

Frazer Krohn: Bandejas via Round 2 TKO

Matheus Costa: Mix via UD

Staff picking Bandejas: 17

Staff picking Mix: 1

Dillon Danis (1-0) vs. Max Humphrey (3-2)

Jeremy Brand: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Danis via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Ed Gallo: Danis via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Danis via UD

Brian Gerson: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Humphrey via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Patrick Auger: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Ash Camyab: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Andrew Benjamin: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Matheus Costa: Danis via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Danis: 17

Staff picking Humphrey: 1

Lyoto Machida (25-8) vs. Chael Sonnen (30-16-1)

Jeremy Brand: Sonnen via UD

Wesley Riddle: Sonnen via UD

Mike Skytte: Machida via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Sonnen via UD

Michael DeSantis: Sonnen via UD

Ryan Wagner: Machida via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Sonnen via UD

Ed Gallo: Machida via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Sonnen via UD

Brian Gerson: Sonnen via UD

Matt Bricker: Machida via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Sonnen via UD

Patrick Auger: Sonnen via UD

Ash Camyab: Machida via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Hobbs: Machida via Round 1 TKO

Andrew Benjamin: Sonnen via Round 3 SUB

Frazer Krohn: Sonnen via SD

Matheus Costa: Sonnen via UD

Staff picking Machida: 6

Staff picking Sonnen: 12

Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) vs. Neiman Gracie (9-0)

Jeremy Brand: MacDonald via UD

Wesley Riddle: Gracie via UD

Mike Skytte: Gracie via Round 3 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Gracie via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: MacDonald via UD

Ryan Wagner: MacDonald via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Gracie via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Gracie via UD

Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD

Brian Gerson: MacDonald via UD

Matt Bricker: Gracie via Round 1 SUB

Connor Deitrich: MacDonald via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: MacDonald via UD

Ash Camyab: Gracie via Round 3 SUB

Ryan Hobbs: Gracie via UD

Andrew Benjamin: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO

Frazer Krohn: MacDonald via Round 4 TKO

Matheus Costa: MacDonald via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking MacDonald: 10

Staff picking Gracie: 8

