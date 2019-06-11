DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: (R-L) Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after knocking out Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland in their women’s strawweight fight during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

According to a report from ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is targeting a women’s strawweight title bout between newly crowned champion Jessica Andrade and rising contender Weili Zhang. The UFC is hoping to finalize this bout as the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on August 31. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ from mainland China.

Jessica Andrade

Last month, Andrade challenged Rose Namajunas for the 115-pound title in the main event of UFC 237. The event took place live on pay-per-view and in her native country of Brazil.

Early on, “Thug Rose” appeared to be in control of the bout, as she quickly gained the upper hand on the feet throughout round one. In the second round, however, Andrade bounced back and scored a stoppage victory after brutally slamming Namajunas to the canvas.

Prior to her victory over Namajunas, the 27-year-old Andrade had picked up three-straight victories over some of the division’s top names. That list includes in former title challengers in Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz as well as longtime contender Tecia Torres.

Weili Zhang

Zhang, a 29-year-old native of Hebei, China, has been on an incredibly impressive run of success over the last five years.

After losing her professional MMA debut in November 2013, she has won 19-straight fights. That streak also includes a whopping 16 victories by way of stoppage.

As far as her UFC career goes, Zhang signed with the world’s largest MMA promotion in 2018. Since then, she has picked up three consecutive victories. In her promotional debut, she scored a decision victory over Danielle Taylor before submitting Jessica Aguilar last November. Most recently, “Magnum” outpointed Torres in a bout this past March.

