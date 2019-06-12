The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey plays host to PFL 16. Two featherweights who came up short in the opening round will square off on July 25. British Columbia’s own Jeremy Kennedy will take on Steven Siler.

The PFL 16 fight card will air live on ESPN2, with the prelims available on the ESPN+ streaming service.

Kennedy (13-2) got caught in the opening fight of the 2019 featherweight tournament. Luis Rafael Laurentino landed a high-kick early, which finished the fight just 23-seconds into the first round. Prior to that loss, “The Bandit” was 13-1 and arguably one of the favorites for the 2019 featherweight million dollar championship.

Siler (32-19-1) is coming off of two losses in a row. The 32-year-old fought for the featherweight championship at PFL 11 in December 2018 and lost a unanimous decision to Lance Palmer. Most recently Siler fell short to Gadzhi Rabadanov in the opening round of the 2019 featherweight tournament.

PFL 16 goes down on July 25 and features a main event between Chris Wade and Akhmed Aliev. PFL 16 will determine the eight fighters in both the lightweight and featherweight division’s that will advance to the postseason.

