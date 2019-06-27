Photo courtesy of Prospect Fighting Championship

After a successful foray into Windsor for Prospect Fighting Championships with PFC 10, promotional president Jamie Champion is happy but planning for the future. The Ontario MMA scene had largely been dormant for the last several years but Jamie and company are looking to change that.

The promotion was formerly based in London, Ontario for some of their first few shows. Local business ties and a voracious combat sports audience guided PFC over to Windsor, however.

PFC President Jamie Champion

Winning in Windsor

TJ Laramie and Tony Laramie were able to net wins in their hometown of Windsor. Champion has been connected with the eldest Laramie since he was a 16 year old kickboxer. TJ Laramie was critical of his performance but Champion saw a dominant effort in securing the win over James Dunn during PFC’s latest main event.

Tony Laramie impressed as well and scored a highlight reel finish in his own right. Sam Debalke was stopped by Laramie via head kick late in the second frame. The hotly discussed younger Laramie has already competed for promotions like TKO and shows no sign of slowing down.

“He’s (Tony’s) another one that’s a phenom…..He’s another up and coming prospect people will be keeping their eyes on, for sure”

None of the bouts at PFC 10 went to the judges’ score cards and it was a high octane offering for a newer audience. Eric Montgomery returned after a pronounced layoff from competition but didn’t seem to miss a beat. Montgomery scored a second round guillotine choke win over Cody Kent.

Craig Powers and Shane Monaghan went at it in a compelling crossroads bout for Jamie Champion. His involvement in amateur and professional MMA gives him unique insights into a bout between hot shot amateur prospects finally making the move to the pro ranks.

Reyes Cortez finished Chuck Mady in the second round. Matty Hovorka defeated Matt Haskell via elbow stoppage less than 20 seconds in the opening frame. Randi Field, Adam De Freitas, Jamie Flick, and Justin Condie also scored notable finishes on the card.

The future of Ontario MMA

Jamie Champion is also President of Amateur Mixed-Martial Arts Ontario and a recent change in the province’s combat sports laws could prove fruitful for PFC.

“They’re saying early 2020. They changed the things they needed to do…but they have to sign this, sign that and go to the plan that will work…..We’ve got our hands in there pretty good on guiding them on how it should work. The end goal is Pro/ AM”

The goal going forward, according to Champion, is to be consistent and build fighters in the Ontario MMA scene. Getting them the fights they need and cultivating their talent. The changes in the prior regime helming regulatory measures in Ontario has opened things way up.

“Our new commissioner is amazing. He’s not like how Ken Hayashi was. Everything was hard….It was always a fight somehow. Whereas the new commissioner Luke is for the sport. He’s COMPETED himself. He understands it”

The future looks bright for PFC and also by-proxy the entire Ontario MMA scene. I for one am looking forward to things gaining traction for combat sports in my home province. BTC Fight Promotions has been doing some great things and now PFC is flying the flag for Ontario Mixed-Martial Arts as well.

Returning to London

The Windsor audience was receptive but Prospect Fighting Championships is looking to return back to their London roots. PFC has a show on September 28th to knock out kidney disease.

“I’ve sat on the committee for knockout kidney disease since 2013…..I’ve pretty much stayed on the committee since then. They do like combat sports”

It will be a great return home for the promotion and it will be going towards a great cause. Keep up with all the latest on PFC by going to Prospectfights.com and you can follow Prospect Fighting Championships on social media.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Jamie Champion on the Future of Ontario MMA