USA Wrestling struck gold with the concept of “Final X“. Historically, US World and Olympic teams in freestyle and Greco-Roman were determined by wrestling through a massive tournament in one weekend. A defending World medalist could sit in the finals while their opponent had just wrestled multiple matches against the best in the country just to get to them. Questions arose as to whether or not this was the most effective way to put together an optimized team. From a marketing perspective, it was difficult to hype up those finals matches. Thus, a standalone event for the finals, Final X was born. Final X Rutgers marks the first half of World team wrestle-offs for 2019. Check in throughout the day for live updated Final X Rutgers results.

The winners of the following best two-out-of-three series will go on to represent the United States in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the 2019 World Wrestling Championships.

Session 1 (Women’s Freestyle and Men’s Greco-Roman) 12 PM EST

The first session will be streamed LIVE and FREE by FloWrestling on all forms of social media.

Men’s GR 87 kg – Joe Rau (Chicago RTC) vs. Ben Provisor (Nittany Lion WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 72 kg – Alyvia Fiske (Titan Mercury WC) vs. Victoria Francis (Titan Mercury WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s GR 82 kg – Kendrick Sanders (New York AC) vs. John Stefanowicz (U.S. Marine Corps)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s GR 55 kg – Max Nowry (U.S. Army WCAP) vs. Brady Koontz (Ohio RTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s GR 67 kg – Ellis Coleman (U.S. Army WCAP) vs. Jamel Johnson (U.S. Marine Corps)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 57 kg – Becka Leathers (Tar Heel RTC) vs. Jenna Burkert (U.S. Army WCAP)

Match One:

Match Two:

Session 2 (Men’s and Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Greco-Roman) 6 PM EST

The second session will be available live on FloWrestling to subscribers.

Women’s FS 65 kg – Forrest Molinari (Hawkeye WC) vs. Maya Nelson (Sunkist Kids/OTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s GR 77 kg – Kamal Bey (Sunkist Kids/OTC) vs. Pat Smith (Minnesota Storm)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 68 kg – Tamyra Mensah-Stock (Titan Mercury WC/OTC) vs. Alexandria Glaude (McKendree Bearcat WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 50 kg – Whitney Conder (U.S. Army WCAP) vs. Victoria Anthony (Sunkist Kids)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 125 kg – Nick Gwiazdowski (Wolfpack RTC) vs. Gable Steveson (Minnesota RTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 65 kg – Yianni Diakomihalis (Finger Lakes RTC) vs. Zain Retherford (Nittany Lion WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 92 kg – J’den Cox (Titan Mercury WC/OTC) vs. Bo Nickal (Nittany Lion WC)

Match One:

Match Two: