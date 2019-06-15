USA Wrestling struck gold with the concept of “Final X“. Historically, US World and Olympic teams in freestyle and Greco-Roman were determined by wrestling through a massive tournament in one weekend. A defending World medalist could sit in the finals while their opponent had just wrestled multiple matches against the best in the country just to get to them. Questions arose as to whether or not this was the most effective way to put together an optimized team. From a marketing perspective, it was difficult to hype up those finals matches. Thus, a standalone event for the finals, Final X was born. Final X Lincoln will likely conclude the USA World team wrestle-offs for 2019. Check in throughout the day for live updated Final X Lincoln results.

The winners of the following best two-out-of-three series will go on to represent the United States in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the 2019 World Wrestling Championships.

Session 1 (Women’s Freestyle and Men’s Greco-Roman) 12 PM CT

Women’s FS 59 kg – Alli Ragan (Hawkeye WC) vs. Lauren Louive (Hawkeye WC)

Match One: Ragan def. Louive 10-0

Match Two: Ragan def. Louive 10-0

Men’s GR 60 kg – Leslie Fuenffinger (U.S. Army WCAP) vs. Ildar Hafizov (U.S. Army WCAP)

Match One: Hafizov def. Fuenffinger 7-5

Match Two:

Women’s FS 55 kg – Jacarra Winchester (Titan Mercury WC/OTC) vs. Dominique Parrish (Burnaby Mountain WC)

Match One: Winchester def. Parrish 10-0

Match Two:

Men’s GR 72 kg – Raymond Bunker (U.S. Marine Corps) vs. Alex Mossing (Air Force RTC)

Match One: Bunker def. Mossing 3-1

Match Two:

Men’s GR 63 kg – Ryan Mango (U.S. Army WCAP) vs. Xavier Johnson (U.S. Marine Corps)

Match One: Mango def. Johnson 10-2

Match Two:

Men’s GR 97 kg – G’Angelo Hancock (Sunkist Kids) vs. Lucas Sheridan (U.S. Army WCAP)

Match One: Hancock def. Sheridan 8-0

Match Two:

Session 2 (Men’s and Women’s Freestyle, Men’s Greco-Roman) 6 PM CT

Women’s FS 62 kg – Mallory Velte (Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kayla Miracle (Hawkeye WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 53 kg – Sarah Hildebrandt (New York AC/OTC) vs. Katherine Shai (Titan Mercury WC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Women’s FS 76 kg – Adeline Gray (New York AC) vs. Precious Bell (Unattached)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s GR 130 kg – Adam Coon (Cliff Keen WC) vs. Cohlton Schultz (Sunkist Kids/EAP)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 61 kg – Joe Colon (Valley RTC) vs. Tyler Graff (New Jersey RTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 97 kg – Kyle Snyder (Ohio RTC) vs. Kyven Gadson (Cyclone RTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 70 kg – Ryan Deakin (Chicago RTC) vs. James Green (Nebraska WTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 57 kg – Daton Fix (Cowboy RTC) vs. Thomas Gilman (Hawkeye RTC)

Match One:

Match Two:

Men’s FS 74 kg – Jordan Burroughs (Nebraska WTC) vs. Isaiah Martinez (Illinois RTC)

Match One:

Match Two: