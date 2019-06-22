Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA

Fabian Edwards will put his undefeated record on the line when he faces newly signed Bellator middleweight Jonathan Bosuku at Bellator 223 London this Saturday at London’s Wembley Arena.

Edwards, who has already fought twice this year and is planning two more showdowns before 2020, is now growing impatient as he awaits for his shot at the middleweight crown.

On Thursday’s Media Day the English striking sensation spoke to MMASucka’s Santiago Giar, and he had a lot to say about Bellator’s strong middleweight division. Edwards (7-0) is considered one of the best prospects in Europe. He is coming off a viral knockout of Falco Neto in the co-main event of Bellator Birmingham.

The 26-year-old brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has signed a new multi-fight deal with Bellator. Edwards said, “I’m not someone who tends to rest and I’m happy to be kept active. I told them before I signed my contract that they have to give me at least four fights a year and they agreed”.

[embedded content]

Bellator London will be the third European Series event hosted by Bellator in 2019, with many more to come according to David Green (Head of Bellator Europe). The main event of the evening is a clash between Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and challenger Rafael Lovato Jr.

MAIN CARD

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.

Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva

James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano

Melvin Manhoef vs. Kent Kauppinen

Fabian Edwards vs. Jonathan Bosuku

Mike Shipman vs. Costello Van Steenis

Charlie Ward vs. Justin Moore

UNDERCARD