Photo courtesy of Cage Warriors.

The Cage Warriors 106 main event between newly-crowned welterweight champion Ross ‘The Hitman’ Houston (8-0) and interim champion Nicolas Dalby (17-3-1) ended in a no contest due to excessive bleeding on the cage floor.

In what was the biggest event in Cage Warriors history, the welterweight title unification bout exceeded already high expectations. The main event of the ‘Night of Champions’ at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, England had to be called off by referee Marc Goddard due to the sheer volume of blood on the cage floor. Both competitors bleed a lot during the contest. A bloody cage floor is not the most uncommon occurrence seen to date. Yet the issue came with the material used for the flooring. The Cage Warriors promotion uses a vinyl flooring. Vinyl is already a slick surfacing and when liquid is added it becomes a literal ‘slip and slide’. It became aparent to referee Marc Goddard that the surface made the environment unsafe for the fighters to continue.

As the fight had not gone all three rounds it could not go to a judges decision. Due to the fact that both men had sustained similar amounts of punishment, the fight was declared a no contest.

A Bloody War

Both men put on a brilliant show for British MMA fans in attendance. Dalby was cut open by Houston after a vicious elbow lead to a significant gash on the Dane’s forehead. Despite this, Dalby bounced back to win a dominant second round breaking Houston’s nose with a huge right hand in the process.

As the two welterweights entered the third round, Dalby’s eye was continued to swell. This was only one of the many battle wounds both men wore at this point. Dalby continued his dominance and caught the Scottish fighter with a well placed knee while applying relentless pressure.

However, with just over two minutes left of the third round, referee Marc Goddard called a stop to the fight. The vinyl flooring of the cage was covered in layers of blood. This lead to both fighters slipping around the cage, both unable to continue to exchange because of the unusable surface. The fight was declared a no contest.

Both men will take pride in being part of such a brilliant fight, one of the bloodiest many fans have ever watched.

