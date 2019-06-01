Photo courtesy of Cage Warriors/ Dolly Clew

Cage Warriors 105 took place at Charter Hall in Colchester, England, and streamed live on UFC Fight Pass after a preliminary card on Facebook.

In the night’s main event, British lightweights Sean Carter and Tim Barnett locked horns.

The co-main event also took place at 155 pounds as Belgium’s Donovan Desmae collided with Norway’s Alexander Jacobsen.

Cage Warriors 105 Results

Main Card Openers

Featherweight Steve Aimable and straw-weight Cory McKenna, products of Colchester’s powerhouse BKK Fighters Gym, put on a show in front of a packed and noisy Charter Hall.

Aimable claimed a points triumph in what was probably the fight of the night against Scotland’s streaking and dangerous Aidan Stephen. He immediately called for a shot at the winner of the Dean Trueman/Mads Burnell 145lbs title fight at CW 106 Night of Champions on June 29. With a new baby literally just days away, life is looking pretty good for Aimable.

Strawweight Teen Cory McKenna

Meanwhile, superstar in the making Cory McKenna continued her ascent with a dominant first round win over Giulia Chinello. She was taken down quickly and almost mounted, but quickly turned the tide and put Chinello in trouble.

With top position secured, McKenna wailed like a banshee as she bounced elbows off her foe’s head, before forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in and halt hostilities with a barrage of punches from full mount.

Now 4-1, McKenna, who grew up and started her training in Colchester but is now based in Wales, surely has to be set for a straw-weight title shot next!

Co-main Event

Donovan Desmae was looking for recovery and he got it emphatically in the lightweight co-main event. After a solid first round against a game Alexander Jacobsen (9-5), Desmae (13-5) landed a massive right hand that had his opponent in all sorts of trouble. He didn’t need much following up, and as a result the referee had to step in, but the fact that Jacobsen seemed to be alert and reaching for his leg prompted some debate around the stoppage in the commentary.

Main Event

In the night’s main event, British lightweights Sean Carter and Tim Barnett locked horns. For three rounds, Barnett’s quick and accurate hands were on full display. But Carter (12-7) refused to go down and even brought some late danger to Barnett (7-2-1) which resulted in getting ahold of his back. Carter’s heart wasn’t enough to grant him the decision, which went unanimously Barnett’s way, but it certainly earned him some fans.

Full Results

Tim Barnett def. Sean Carter by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Donovan Desmae def. Alexander Jacobsen by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:23

Steve Aimable def. Aidan Stephen by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mick Stanton def. Alex Montagnani by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Cory McKenna def. Giulia Chinello by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:15

Steven Hooper def. Craig Edwards by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 2:44

Nathan Fletcher def. Rico Biggs by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:46

George Tanasa def. William Timmis by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:46 – for the amateur featherweight title

