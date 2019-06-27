Legacy Fighting Alliance’s Brendan Allen poses before his five round main event at LFA 32.

LFA middleweight champion, Brendan Allen, finally earned his title after two attempts. Both of these title losses have come to top level competition. UFC vet Eryk Anders and the recently signed Anthony Hernandez. Following the most recent loss to Hernandez at LFA 32, Allen defeated Larry Crowe by first-round KO at LFA 43. That bounce-back performance earned him a shot at the recently vacated title he failed to earn twice before. The then-champion, Hernandez vacated his LFA title after being signed to the UFC. This opened the door for the third time and Allen took advantage.

He earned the title by defeating the previously undefeated Tim Hiley third round submission. After that, it took a title defense against another prospect in Moses Murrietta before Dana White’s Contender Series gave Allen a call.

Allen has a feeling that he should already be in the UFC. He doesn’t see fighting in front of Dana White as a problem, he gets to showcase his skills. He is coming off a dominant defense of his title back at LFA 61 over Moses Murrietta.

The Move To Roufusport

Training with Duke Roufus and Scott Cushman has helped a lot in his career. For people that don’t know Duke Roufus, is a four-time world Muay Thai Kickboxing champion. Scott Cushman has been Roufus’ right-hand man for over twenty years. Roufus has coached many world champions such as Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis and also Tyron Woodley. Allen has been training alongside some of the best fighters in the world, such as Belal Muhammad, Gerald Meerschaert and Anthony Pettis.

Motivation

Allen has a lot of motivation leading up to this fight as he recently found out that his wife will be having their first baby at the end of the year. Above all, Allen loves to spend time with his family but also likes to hunt and fish outside of fighting. The Louisiana native looks forward to showing why he is the best middleweight in the world come July 16th. Allen will be taking on Aaron Jeffery for a shot at a UFC contract.