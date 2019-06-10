Mental models are frameworks for understanding how things work.

We use mental models to identify patterns in the world and make better, faster decisions.

You have been taught mental models your entire life, but may not know it. “The Golden Rule” is a mental model. There are thousands of others.

Can mental models improve my Jiu-Jitsu?

Mental models can be used in all walks of life, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This site documents the mental models we’ve discovered on the mats.

This site only discusses concepts and does not veer into specific techniques. This is very intentional. There are hundreds of other sites that teach techniques. This one provides a framework to hang all those techniques onto.

These mental models have helped us learn techniques faster, react to our opponents quicker, and teach our students more effectively. We hope you find them useful.

