The Hard Rock Casino plays host to Battlefield Fight League 61 on Saturday evening. We will be bringing you BFL 61 results all night long.

The main event features the BFL middleweight champion Jared Revel putting his title on the line against Ultimate Fighter vet Collin Hart. The first ever BFL super welterweight title is up for grabs in the evening’s co-main event as Dejan Kajic takes on American Eric McConico.

Along with those two titles is a champion vs. champion fight, as Daniel Richards takes on Dario Sinagoga.

Check out full BFL 61 results below.

MAIN CARD

Jared Revel vs. Collin Hart – Middleweight Championship

Dejan Kajic vs. Eric McConico – Super Welterweight Championship

Daniel Richards vs. Dario Sinagoga

Ali Wasuk vs. Jess Moore

PRELIMINARY CARD

Manny Fernandes vs. Nicolas Ouellet – Amateur Lightweight Championship

Gwyn Berry vs. Dakota Angel

Hugh Gleason vs. Kenny Pope

Curt Ferguson vs. Sunder Rajan

Niko Chan vs. Jeevan Singh

Samuel Ramsay vs. Ryan Oakes

KICKBOXING

Kentarou Miyachi vs. Andrey Vasilyev

Jimmy Nguyen vs. Eric Blas

Freddie Gillespie vs. Jay Palafox

Jess Firman vs. Sara Phillips

Joven Nagra vs. Ian Lacovitti