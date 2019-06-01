Tweet on Twitter
The Hard Rock Casino plays host to Battlefield Fight League 61 on Saturday evening. We will be bringing you BFL 61 results all night long.
The main event features the BFL middleweight champion Jared Revel putting his title on the line against Ultimate Fighter vet Collin Hart. The first ever BFL super welterweight title is up for grabs in the evening’s co-main event as Dejan Kajic takes on American Eric McConico.
Along with those two titles is a champion vs. champion fight, as Daniel Richards takes on Dario Sinagoga.
Check out full BFL 61 results below.
MAIN CARD
Jared Revel vs. Collin Hart – Middleweight Championship
Dejan Kajic vs. Eric McConico – Super Welterweight Championship
Daniel Richards vs. Dario Sinagoga
Ali Wasuk vs. Jess Moore
PRELIMINARY CARD
Manny Fernandes vs. Nicolas Ouellet – Amateur Lightweight Championship
Gwyn Berry vs. Dakota Angel
Hugh Gleason vs. Kenny Pope
Curt Ferguson vs. Sunder Rajan
Niko Chan vs. Jeevan Singh
Samuel Ramsay vs. Ryan Oakes
KICKBOXING
Kentarou Miyachi vs. Andrey Vasilyev
Jimmy Nguyen vs. Eric Blas
Freddie Gillespie vs. Jay Palafox
Jess Firman vs. Sara Phillips
Joven Nagra vs. Ian Lacovitti
View the original article on MMA Sucka: BFL 61 Results