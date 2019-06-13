Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA

Bellator 222 had their official weigh-ins this morning for all 18 bouts. Though a few fighters needed the aid of towel, all the fighters made weight. The card is to be headlined by a welterweight championship match and Grand Prix semi-final between champion Rory MacDonald and Neiman Gracie. In the co-main event, Chael Sonnen takes on the Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida” in a light heavyweight clash. The opening fight on the main card will be the second encounter between Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell and RIZIN FF bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. Caldwell’s belt is on the line. One fighter who is not scheduled to fight who weighed in is Jon Fitch. It was reported that he is an alternate in case a fighter from the main event needs to be replaced.

Main Card, DAZN (10:00pm EST / 7:00pm PST)

Rory MacDonald (169.4) vs. Neiman Gracie (169.8)

Chael Sonnen (205.6) vs. Lyoto Machida (204.4)

Dillon Danis (175) vs. Max Humphrey (174.4)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta (145.8)

Darrion Caldwell (134.6) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.4)

Prelims, DAZN (6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST)

Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Adam Borics (145.4)

Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)

Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dash (125.8)

Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera (168.8)

Mike Kimbel (136.6) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)

Haim Gozali (178) vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)

Rena Kubota (111.2) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (111.4)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)

Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)

Brandon Medina (124.8) vs. Brandon Polcare (126)

Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)

John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera (145.8)

Jon Fitch (169.2)

Bellator 222 airs live from Madison Square Garden Friday June 14 on DAZN. Prelims start at 6:30 PM EST. Main card starts at 10 PM EST.