Iranian heavyweight Amir Aliakbari (10-1) has terminated his contract with ACA MMA, allowing the former Greco-Roman wrestler to complete his UFC move.

Contractual troubles

Aliakbari announced that he had signed to the UFC in May 2019, whilst still under contract with struggling Russian Promotion ACA MMA. ACA president Alexey Yatsenko issued a statement reminding the UFC that Aliakbari was expected to fulfill his current contractual obligations. However, Aliakbari’s management has since offered compensation to ACA in return for the early termination of his contract. ACA has accepted this offer.

A worthy adversary for Daniel Cormier?

Aliakbari trains out of AKA Thailand and is a two-time World (Senior and Junior) champion in Greco-Roman for Iran. The 250-pound Iranian’s fearsome power will make him a hot prospect in the UFC’s heavyweight division at 31 years old.

Aliakbari’s record currently boasts seven stoppages, all first-round knockouts. In ACB MMA he fought three times, winning every bout. Aliakbari also competed in the RIZIN Fighting Federation. The Iranian lost to UFC legend Mirko Filipovic in the final of the inaugural RIZIN open weight Grand Prix.

The UFC heavyweight division currently lacks quality in the wrestling department. This indicates that Aliakbari should have immediate success in his new organization.

Aliakbari failed multiple drug tests during his wrestling career and has since been banned for life from international competition. The first of which saw him miss the London 2012 Olympics.

