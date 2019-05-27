Jiu-Jitsu black belt Royce Gracie (USA) receives a $50,000 check after becoming “The Ultimate Fighter” by defeating Gerard Gordeau of the Netherlands int he finals of the Ultimate Fighter Championships in Denver, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Markus Boesch

The event that had everyone buzzing. UFC 1: The Beginning started it all and you can watch it for free.

November 12, 1993 was the day that people huddled in their basements to watch the spectacle that was UFC 1. McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado played host to the inaugural event and featured the promotion’s first eight-man tournament.

A skinny, gi-wearing, Royce Gracie shocked the world when he rear-naked choked Gerard Gordeau to win the $50,000 prize.

Other notable names from UFC 1 were, Ken Shamrock and Art Jimmerson. The event looked to showcase combatants from different martial arts disciplines. In the end, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu won.

Check out UFC 1: The Beginning in its entirety above, courtesy of UFC.

