Ohio’s Chris Curtis (21-5) went into PFL Season 2 and made a strong statement with a third round TKO win over Bellator veteran Andre Fialho (10-2). Despite two low blows and a eye gouge, Curtis put on a boxing clinic on Fialho, knocking him down numerous times and busting open his mouth. The 31-year-old Curtis advances with four points in the welterweight bracket; three for the win and one bonus for the finish.Curtis is currently riding an eight fight win streak and earning his ninth knockout.

“The Action Man” is a former CES Welterweight champion and was featured on Dana White’s Contender Series 2018. He won his fight but was not signed by the UFC.

Curtis was initally supposed to fight last year’s PFL Season 1 middleweight winner Louis Taylor. Taylor had to be pulled from the fight due to the New York State Athletic Commission not clearing Taylor for the fight. Other fighters in the welterweight bracket include last year’s winner Magomed Magomedkerimov, Ray Cooper III, Glaico Franca and John Howard.

During the post fight media scrum Curtis talked about the toughness of Fialho, wanting an earlier finish, who he wants to fight in the bracket, “Platinum” Mike Perry, changing fight camps, what he plans to do with the $1 million, and why he thinks the ref’s stoppage was bad.

