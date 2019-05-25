Photo courtesy of the Professional Fighters League

Dagestan’s Rashid Magomedov (23-3-1) didn’t have an easy win at PFL Season 2 Week 2. The UFC veteran took on Tajikistan’s Loik Radzhabov (11-1) in a lightweight bout to see who would advance in the stacked bracket. The judges gave all three rounds to Magomedov, 30-27. The win nets him 3 points in the lightweight bracket.

Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov

Throughout the three rounds, Magomedov utilized wrestling and judo takedowns to get Radzhabov to the ground. The takedowns were numerous enough that Radzhabov grabbed the cage at one point and received no warning. When standing, Magomedov utilized a variety of kicks to keep his opponent at bay. He went for the body, roundhouse kicks to the head, and push kicks. However, Radzhabov would not go down. He weathered the storm and was able to even takedown Magomedov.

Magomedov was the runner up in the inaugural PFL tournament last year where he went to the finals facing off against Natan Schulte. Schulte won the fight by unanimous decision and was awarded the one million dollar prize.

After the Fight

In the post-fight media scrum, Magomedov talked about the toughness of his opponent, training during Ramadan, and his status with American Top Team.

To see results of the PFL Season 2 Week 2 click here.

[embedded content]

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more interviews, live streams, as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA, amateur wrestling, and many other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: VIDEO: PFL 2’s Rashid Magomedov After Loik Radzhabov Win