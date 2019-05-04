The UFC makes its second trip to Ottawa, Canada for UFC Fight Night 151 on Saturday night. In the main event, two former UFC lightweight title challengers will meet with hopes of getting closer to another shot at gold.
After failing on a short notice attempt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, Al Iaquinta rebounded with a big win. He defeated Kevin Lee at UFC on Fox 31 by unanimous decision. He now looks for his second straight win when he enters the octagon in Ottawa.
His opponent will be none other than Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, owner of the most wins in UFC history. After a brief stint at welterweight, Cerrone dropped back down to lightweight in his last fight. That fight came at UFC Fight Night 143 when he faced Alexander Hernandez. He won his second consecutive fight that night as he finished Hernandez by TKO in round two.
UFC Fight Night 151 Results
The co-main event will feature a fight between two familiar faces in the middleweight division. Coming off back-to-back losses, Derek Brunson will look for a big win over Canada’s own Elias Theodorou, winner of his last three straight.
The main card will kick off in the middleweight division as Marc-Andre Barriault faces Andrew Sanchez. After that, we shift things to the heavyweight division as ninth ranked Walt Harris takes on Serghei Spivac. The third fight on the main card will feature a bantamweight fight between The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner, Brad Katona, and Merab Dvalishvili. Finally, before the co-main event, we will see another featherweight fight between UFC veteran, Cub Swanson, and rising prospect, Shane Burgos.
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone
Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou
Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos
Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Walt Harris vs. Serghei Spivac
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)
Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales
Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec
Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles
Arjan Singh Bhullar vs. Juan Adams
Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith
