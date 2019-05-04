OTTAWA, ON – MAY 03: (L-R) Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Andaz Ottawa Byward Market on May 3, 2019 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC makes its second trip to Ottawa, Canada for UFC Fight Night 151 on Saturday night. In the main event, two former UFC lightweight title challengers will meet with hopes of getting closer to another shot at gold.

After failing on a short notice attempt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, Al Iaquinta rebounded with a big win. He defeated Kevin Lee at UFC on Fox 31 by unanimous decision. He now looks for his second straight win when he enters the octagon in Ottawa.

His opponent will be none other than Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, owner of the most wins in UFC history. After a brief stint at welterweight, Cerrone dropped back down to lightweight in his last fight. That fight came at UFC Fight Night 143 when he faced Alexander Hernandez. He won his second consecutive fight that night as he finished Hernandez by TKO in round two.

UFC Fight Night 151 Results

The co-main event will feature a fight between two familiar faces in the middleweight division. Coming off back-to-back losses, Derek Brunson will look for a big win over Canada’s own Elias Theodorou, winner of his last three straight.

The main card will kick off in the middleweight division as Marc-Andre Barriault faces Andrew Sanchez. After that, we shift things to the heavyweight division as ninth ranked Walt Harris takes on Serghei Spivac. The third fight on the main card will feature a bantamweight fight between The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 winner, Brad Katona, and Merab Dvalishvili. Finally, before the co-main event, we will see another featherweight fight between UFC veteran, Cub Swanson, and rising prospect, Shane Burgos.

Follow along with MMASucka as we provide you with the results throughout UFC Fight Night 151.



MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)



Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou

Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos

Brad Katona vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Walt Harris vs. Serghei Spivac

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Andrew Sanchez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Macy Chiasson vs. Sarah Moras

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Vince Morales

Nordine Taleb vs. Kyle Prepolec

Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Sayles

Arjan Singh Bhullar vs. Juan Adams

Mitch Gagnon vs. Cole Smith

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 151 Results