LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 04: Henry Cejudo prepares to fight Demetrious Johnson in their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 227 event inside Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC 238 main card will be headlined by one of the most evenly matched fights of the year. Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes are separated by the slightest of margins in terms of quality and in terms of their chances to triumph in this duel which guarantees a tight bout.

Triumphing here is quite important as the fight will determine the champion of the 135-pound UFC title. This is because there is now a vacant spot left after T.J. Dillashaw failed his USADA drug test and one of these two athletes will try to fill that spot.

The fight is scheduled to take place on June 8 which means that there is just enough time to place your bet on the fighter who you think will triumph here. Betting operators have come out with quite high odds for both competitors and backing either one of these two currently seems like a reasonable thing to do.

However, as you already know, only one fighter can prevail and in tight contests such as this one here, it is probably the best if you check out some experts' advice before you place your bet.

Moraes is actually a slight favourite going into the fight and Cejudo will have to be in top form if he is to be able to win the bout.

These prediction sites say that Moraes is actually a slight favourite going into the fight and Cejudo will have to be in top form if he is to be able to win the bout. Bookmakers seem to agree with this sentiment and Marlon Moraes is given odds of 4/5 by most of them while Henry Cejudo has slightly higher odds of 20/23 with most betting operators.

Henry Cejudo has an extra incentive to triumph here even though he is the slight underdog. He will actually try to become a two-division champion as he already is the UFC’s flyweight champion. This is an ambitious quest, but Cejudo has shown many times that he can live up to his high expectations of himself.

He has his record of 14-2 to rely on if and he has knocked out former champion T.J. Dillashaw in spectacular fashion in a fight which was expected to produce lots of thrills but was over within 32 seconds due to Cejudo’s brilliance.

Uniting the two division titles will be easier said than done for Cejudo as Marlon Moraes is definitely not a pushover. He is the top-ranked bantamweight contender and has an impressive record of 22-5-1.

Furthermore, he has managed to knock out three of his last four opponents within the first round which is mighty impressive. In addition to this, the fighter who has been top of the rankings since February 2019 has won the Performance of the Night award on 3 consecutive occasions courtesy of those first-round knockouts against Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera, and Aljamin Sterling.

Moraes’ last defeat came in June 2017 and it was a loss he had to concede as a result of a split decision. This means that even though he lost that match against Raphael Assuncao, it still wasn’t as clear cut as his victory against Assuncao this February for example. And if we go even further back in the past, we will see that his other defeat before that one was eight years ago in 2011.

This means that Cejudo will have to work hard to once again replicate his phenomenal dispatching of T.J. Dillashaw, especially as Moraes has managed to knock out Jimmie Rivera within only 33 seconds of the first round himself.

