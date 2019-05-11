UFC 237 Results

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 10: Opponents Rose Namajunas (L) of the United States is presented a rose from Jessica Andrade of Brazil as they face off during the UFC 237 weigh-in at Jeunesse Arena on May 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 237. In the main event, the strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, will attempt to defend her title against Jessica Andrade. Namajunas makes her octagon return nearly one year removed from her rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223. Andrade will enter the contest on a three fight win streak that includes wins over two former title challengers. Her most recent win came at UFC 228 last September when she knocked out Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She will be looking to win UFC gold in her second shot at the title, this time against Namajunas.

In the co-main event, Anderson Silva will return to his home country of Brazil. Standing across the octagon will be Jared Cannonier, who is coming off a TKO win over David Branch at UFC 230. Silva’s last fight came in the main event of UFC 234 when he faced Israel Adesanya in a three round main event. When the scorecards were announced, Adesanya’s hand was raised as he won by unanimous decision. After dropping three of his last four, Silva will look to get a win in front of his home crowd.

Before the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, returns to the cage. Fresh off two straight TKO victories over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano, Aldo returns to Brazil to face Alexander Volkanovski. Title implications are on the line as the winner could see themselves next in line.

The two remaining fights on the main card will be in the welterweight and women’s bantamweight division. Kicking things off will be in the women’s bantamweight division. Former title challenger, Bethe Correia, will return to the cage as she faces Irene Aldana. Following that fight will be a match-up in the welterweight division. Former 170-pound title challenger, Thiago Alves, will face Laureano Staropoli.

MAIN CARD (PPV/ESPN+ – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia*

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Launa Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin

Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo

*Correia missed weight at 141 pounds, will give up 30% of her purse to her opponent.

