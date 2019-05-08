(© RIZIN FF)

Tenshin Nasukawa gets ISKA title shot at RIZIN 16

Yes, more announcements!

RIZIN 16 has added two solid kickboxing match-ups featuring Tenshin Nasukawa and teammate Taiju Shiratori.

Just one month prior to his RISE World Series 2019 semi-final match-up, Tenshin Nasukawa will return to the RIZIN ring after a win just weeks ago. He takes on an ISKA rep in the form of Ahmed Ferradji in a ISKA Featherweight Championship bout. Also competing in the RISE World Series 2019 semi-finals, though in a different weight class, Taiju Shiratori will also return to the RIZIN ring to take on Yuto Yamaguchi.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Ahmed Ferradji

At just 20-years-old, Tenshin Nasukawa has cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in modern day Japanese combat sports. The two-division RISE title-holder is no stranger to ISKA titles, as he has previously held the ISKA Oriental Rules Bantamweight Championship.

Most recently, Nasukawa was seen taking out Fritz Biagtan at RIZIN 15. Six weeks prior he competed in the quarter-finals of the RISE World Series and finished Federico Roma with an insane third-round handplant headkick. He takes on former foe Suakim on July 21, but up first is Ahmed Ferradji on June 2.

It was revealed last week that the International Sports Karate Association was interested in working with RIZIN to have Tenshin fight for an ISKA title on the RIZIN stage. Two potential opponents were revealed to be Yanis Goucef and Ahmed Ferradji.

Goucef and Ferradji had fought eachother twice, with Goucef coming out the victor both times, so many were hoping he would be the choice to face Tenshin. But, even with the opponent being Ahmed Ferradji, it is quite arguably Tenshin’s steepest test inside the RIZIN ring thus far in terms of kickboxing.

The bout will be contested over 5 x 3 minute rounds under ABC Unified Kickboxing Rules.

Taiju Shiratori vs. Yuto Yamaguchi

The 23-year-old Taiju Shiratori regularly trains with Tenshin Nasukawa at Team TEPPEN, and is widely regarded as one of the sports brightest prospects. He has competed in both RIZIN and RISE, having an absolutely wild fight with Uzatsuyo at RIZIN Yarennoka! before defeating Hector Santiago via decision in the quarter-finals of the -61kg RISE World Series.

He faces a relative unknown in the form of Yuto Yamaguchi.

RIZIN 16 is slated to go down on June 2, live from the World Memorial Hall in Kobe, Japan. Here is the current card.

RIZIN Super Atomweight Championship:

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jinh Yu Frey II

ISKA World Featherweight Championship:

Tensin Nasukawa vs. Ahmed Ferradji

Rest of Card:

Kanna Asakura vs. Miyuu Yamamoto

Daron Cruickshank vs. Tofiq Musaev

Roque Martinez vs. Jake Heun

Topnoi Tiger Muay Thai vs. Takaki Soya

Erson Yamamoto vs. Tim Eschtruth

ITTO vs. Kan Nakamura

Taiju Shiratori vs. Yuto Yamaguchi

Kizaemon Saiga vs. Kunitaka

