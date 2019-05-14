Photo courtesy of Damon Burke

Pittsburgh’s newest MMA promotion is making its return to the Steel City following a successful debut. 247 Fighting Championships will be hosting their second event, Steeltown Throwdown 2, on July 27, 2019. The event will take place at the Printscrape Arena in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, which is the same venue in which the inaugural Steeltown Throwdown took place.

Media Day

247 FC have announced that they will be hosting a media day ahead of the event. The media day will take place on June 23 at a location to be determined. At the same time, the promotion will shoot their promotional videos and pictures in anticipation of the event. 247 FC promoter Ryan Middleton thinks the media day will be a great opportunity for media, but more importantly for the athletes who will be fighting at the event.

“We want to build up the regional MMA scene, creating new opportunities for the amazing athletes and gyms that make up the Pittsburgh MMA community and we are fully committed to continuing to build up this promotion and giving the fans some amazing events,” Middleton had to say of the event.

Successful Debut

The first Steeltown Throwdown was a tremendous success for the promotion, the fighters, and the entire Pittsburgh MMA community. Throughout the entire event, the fans were invested in the action. After the MMA scene in Pittsburgh became practically non-existent, a successful event with action-packed fights was long overdue. Western Pennsylvania is full of loyal combat sports fans, and incredible combat sports athletes. There is a plethora of talent in the area, and 247 FC is looking to continue to put on a show and give those athletes the chance to make a name for themselves.

Future Coverage

Like with Steeltown Throwdown 1, MMASucka will be at the forefront of coverage leading up to Steeltown Throwdown 2. We will have you covered with fight announcements and news leading up to the event. Along with that, be on the look out for feature stories, interviews, and results on the night of the fights.

