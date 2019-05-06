Shooto 30th Anniversary Tour at Korakuen Hall – Results

Simply abbreviated to Shooto 0506, this Korakuen Hall show is a good one featuring some tremendous Japanese talent.

In the main event TUF 24 fan-favorite Hiromasa Ogikubo defends his Shooto Flyweight Championship against Kiyotaka Shimizu.

The co-main event features a second title fight, this one in the lightweight division. Defending champ Koshi Matsumoto takes on a tough challenger in the form of the UFC veteran Naoyuki Kotani.

Also on the card, former champ Kazuma Sone and Japanese legend Caol Uno. Also; the phenomenal prospect Ryohei Kurosawa.

Check out the full fight card below, with results updated as the event progresses.

Part 1

Shooto Lightweight Championship:

Koshi Matsumoto def. Naoyuki Kotani via KO (Punches) in Round 4

Ryo Okada def. Jean Claude Saclag via Unanimous Decision (30-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Koha Minowa def. Jared Almazan via Submission (RNC) in Round 3

Ryohei Kurosawa def. Jerome Wanawan via KO (Punch) in Round 1

Nobuki Fujii def. Keita Ishibashi via KO (Punch) in Round 3

Tsubasa Saito def. Jung Min Lim via TKO (Punches) in Round 1

Won Bin Ki def. Jonathan Valles via TKO (Punches) in Round 1

Eun Ji Choi def. Sarah Jane McCann via Split Decision (17-18, 19-16, 18-17)

Kyu Kitano def. Satomi Hirose via Unanimous Decision (20-18 x3)

Part 2

Shooto Flyweight Championship:

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Kiyotaka Shimizu

Kazuma Sone vs. Yuta Nezu

Yutaka Saito vs. Agy Sardari

Caol Uno vs. Duane van Helvoirt

Wataru Miki vs. Ryoji Kudo

Mamaro Uoi vs. Kenji Kato

Yuki Okano vs. Kyung Pyo Kim

Masatoshi Abe vs. Michael Nakagawa

Ayano Kosukegawa vs. Miuna Kimura

