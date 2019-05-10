PFL Season 2, Week 1 began on Thursday, May 9 and former Strikeforce Women’s Champion Sarah Kaufman showcased why she is a force to be reckoned with in the women’s lightweight tournament.

In the second fight of the main card, which aired live on ESPN+, Kaufman went face to face with Morgan Frier. The walkouts to the cage lastest longer than the fight itself.

It took just two-minutes and twenty-two-seconds for Kaufman to sink in a deep arm-triangle choke, which earned her six points and sits her atop the women’s lightweight leaderboard. The Victoria, British Columbia native was the lone female to finish her opponent in the opening round of the tournament.

Following the bout, Kaufman explained her excitement to fight at her natural weight class.

“This was my first fight at 155, it felt so good to fight at a natural weight class,” Kaufman stated. “This is exactly what I wanted coming in, earn 6 points and get momentum going toward the playoffs and championship. This is the beginning of an awesome journey.”

Kaufman (21-4, 1NC) improved her winning streak to four fights.

PFL action returns to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night, May 23rd, with Featherweights and Lightweights. Long Island natives Chris Wade and Andre Harrison will each fight in front of their hometown fans, returning Featherweight champion Lance Palmer will begin his 2019 campaign against Alex Gilpin and returning Lightweight champion Natan Schulte faces PFL newcomer Bao Yincang.

Every PFL event will air across ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, – the leading multi-sport streaming service, in addition to TSN in Canada, and on a wide and diverse group of premier global distribution partner platforms reaching over 150 countries around the world.

Women’s Lightweight

Rank WOMEN’S LIGHTWEIGHTS PFL 1 Pts PFL 1 Result 1 Sarah Kaufman 6 Win – 1st round submission (2:22) 2 Kayla Harrison 3 Win – Unanimous Decision 3 Roberta Samad 3 Win – Unanimous Decision 4 Bobbi Jo Dalziel 3 Win – Unanimous Decision 5 Genah Fabian 0 Loss – Unanimous Decision 6 Moriel Charneski 0 Loss – Unanimous Decision 7 Larissa Pacheco 0 Loss – Unanimous Decision 8 Morgan Frier 0 Loss – 1st round submission (2:22)

Welterweight Division

Rank WELTERWEIGHTS PFL 1 Pts PFL 1 Result 1 Sadibou Sy 6 Win – 1st round KO (0:17) 2 Glaico Franca 6 Win – 1st round submission (4:06) 3 Magomed Magomedkerimov 6 Win – 1st round submission (4:54) 4 Ray Cooper III 5 Win – 2nd round submission (4:29) 5 Chris Curtis 4 Win – 3rd round TKO (4:17) 6 Handesson Ferreira 3 Win – Unanimous Decision 7 Bojan Velickovic 0 Loss – Unanimous Decision 8 Andre Fialho 0 Loss – 3rd round TKO (4:17) 9 Zane Kamaka 0 Loss – 2nd round submission (4:29) 10 John Howard 0 Loss – 1st round submission (4:54) 11 Gamzat Khiramagomedov 0 Loss – 1st round submission (4:06) 12 David Michaud 0 Loss – 1st round KO (0:17)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Sarah Kaufman Sits Atop the PFL Women’s Lightweight Leaderboard After Week 1