Polaris 10 is set take place Saturday May 25, 2019 on UFC Fight Pass from Poole, United Kingdom. The main event is a featherweight title clash as UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber takes on BJJ sensation Nicky Ryan. The co-main event will feature Craig Jones in a middleweight title bout with Matheus Lutes. The card is packed with amazing talent with competitors such as Caol Uno, Ash Williams, and Richie Martinez among many others. You can catch the event at 4:00pm EST/3:00 CST.
PRELIMS
Catchweight (63kg): Spencer Hewitt vs. Michael D’Aguiar
Catchweight (63kg): Enrique Villasenor vs. Trevor Birmingham
Middleweight: Konstantinos Chiotakos vs. Pete Robson
Catchweight (76kg): Craig Ewers vs. Luiz Finocchio
Catchweight (80kg): Andy Robert’s vs. Jeff Lawson
Catchweight (63.5kg): Igor Terreco vs. Phil Harris
Catchweight (68kg): Kamil Wilk vs. Jeremy Skinner
Main Card
Catchweight (105kg): Ash Amos vs. Nick Rodriguez
Middleweight: Richie Martinez vs. Miha Perhavec
Lightweight: Caol Uno vs. Leigh Remedios
Lightweight: Ash Williams vs. Ethan Crelinsten
Middleweight title: Matheus Lutes vs. Craig Jones
Featherweight title: Urijah Faber vs. Nicky Ryan
