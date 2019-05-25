Polaris 10 is set take place Saturday May 25, 2019 on UFC Fight Pass from Poole, United Kingdom. The main event is a featherweight title clash as UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber takes on BJJ sensation Nicky Ryan. The co-main event will feature Craig Jones in a middleweight title bout with Matheus Lutes. The card is packed with amazing talent with competitors such as Caol Uno, Ash Williams, and Richie Martinez among many others. You can catch the event at 4:00pm EST/3:00 CST.

PRELIMS

Catchweight (63kg): Spencer Hewitt vs. Michael D’Aguiar

Catchweight (63kg): Enrique Villasenor vs. Trevor Birmingham

Middleweight: Konstantinos Chiotakos vs. Pete Robson

Catchweight (76kg): Craig Ewers vs. Luiz Finocchio

Catchweight (80kg): Andy Robert’s vs. Jeff Lawson

Catchweight (63.5kg): Igor Terreco vs. Phil Harris

Catchweight (68kg): Kamil Wilk vs. Jeremy Skinner

Main Card

Catchweight (105kg): Ash Amos vs. Nick Rodriguez

Middleweight: Richie Martinez vs. Miha Perhavec

Lightweight: Caol Uno vs. Leigh Remedios

Lightweight: Ash Williams vs. Ethan Crelinsten

Middleweight title: Matheus Lutes vs. Craig Jones

Featherweight title: Urijah Faber vs. Nicky Ryan

