PFL Season 2, Week 2 Results

PFL Season 2, Week 2 will begin tonight, May 23, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Professional Fighter League action will begin live on ESPN2 at 7:00pm ET (4:00pm PT) with the main card taking place on ESPN+ at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT). All bouts contested today will take place in either the lightweight division or featherweight division.

Tournament Format & Fights

As part of the tournament format, 3 points will be awarded to the winner of any fight with the loser receiving 0 points. Additional points are awarded to the winner for stoppages in either the first (3 points), second (2 points), or third (1 point) round. The max number of points one can receive would be 6 points total, this being a first-round finish for the winner. At the conclusion of the regular season, PFL playoffs will begin with eight fighters in their respected weight divisions being seeded based off their point totals. The winner in each respected weight class at the end of 2019 will receive a million dollar paycheck.

In tonight’s main event, 2018 featherweight champion Lance Palmer will face off against promotional debutant Alex Gilpin. Palmer claimed the million dollar prize last season with a dominant decision win over Steven Siler. His opponent tonight, Gilpin, currently rides a seven-fight win streak having stopped six of those opponents. The co-main event will be contested at 155 pounds between Long Island’s own Chris Wade and dominant CES lightweight champion Nate Andrews.

Three fights from tonight’s card were removed yesterday. Alexandre Bezerra was pulled from his fight with Jeremy Kennedy after missing weight by 10 pounds. Alexandre Almeida was pulled from his fight with Luis Rafael after missing weight by 2 pounds. Kennedy and Rafael are now slated to fight each other on the preliminary card. Ronys Torres failed medicals and was removed from the event along with his opponent Ramsey Nijem. As a result, Nijem has received a “walkover victory” earning three points in his lightweight bracket.

PFL Season 2, Week 2 Results

MAIN CARD • ESPN+ • 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT

145 lbs: Lance Palmer (17-3) vs. Alex Gilpin (12-1)

155 lbs: Chris Wade (14-5) vs. Nate Andrews (15-1)

145 lbs: Andre Harrison (20-1) vs. Peter Petties (8-4, 1 NC)

155 lbs: Akhmet Aliev (17-4) vs. Carlao Silva (11-1)

155 lbs: Islam Mamedov (16-2) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-4)

155 lbs: Rashid Magomedov (22-3-1) vs. Loik Radzhabov (11-0)

PRELIMINARY CARD • ESPN2 • 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT

155 lbs: Natan Schulte (15-3-1) vs. Yincang Bao (13-7, 1 NC)

145 lbs: Luis Rafael (33-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (13-1)

145 lbs: Damon Jackson (16-2-1, 1 NC) vs. Movlid Khaibulaev (13-0)

145 lbs: Steven Siler (32-18-1) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (11-3-2)

